Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Joe Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals into a pivotal AFC North matchup on the road when they visit Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson's Ravens in a Week 5 matchup.

The Ravens (2-2) will be desperate for a win after a narrow Week 4 defeat to the Buffalo Bills but face a tough test in the defending AFC champions. Can the Bengals (2-2) play the role of road warriors in a game with massive intra-divisional ramifications? The Sunday Night Football game is expected to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bengals vs. Ravens Week 5 game:

Bengals at Ravens odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Ravens (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-165); Bengals (+140)

Over/under: 47.5

More odds, injury info for Bengals vs. Ravens

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 23, Bengals 21

This is a really intriguing matchup, given Baltimore’s volatility when playing with a lead. Still, these teams know each other so well and in AFC North matchups between the two best squads in the division, these tend to be closely fought. I’m expecting the two bad losses to be something of a wake-up call for Baltimore though I like Cincy to cover here.

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets off a pass while being hit by linebacker Justin Houston #50 of the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Safid Deen: Bengals 31, Ravens 27

Lamar Jackson has looked great, but the Ravens haven’t against the Bills and Dolphins. Joe Burrow and his weapons haven’t hit their third gear yet this season, but they’ll make game-winning plays in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 31, Ravens 24

Cincinnati affirmed itself as a legitimate title challenger last season by twice sweeping the Bengals and posting 41 points in each game. The rivalry beckons again, and the winner stands as the division’s most significant player.

Story continues

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 33, Bengals 30

Nate Davis: Ravens 31, Bengals 27

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 26, Bengals 23

