What Is Cimpress's (NASDAQ:CMPR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 53% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 40% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Cimpress Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.47 that sentiment around Cimpress isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.6) for companies in the commercial services industry is higher than Cimpress's P/E.

NasdaqGS:CMPR Price Estimation Relative to Market May 15th 2020

Cimpress's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, Cimpress grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 221% gain was both fast and well deserved.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Cimpress's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Cimpress's net debt is 80% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Cimpress's P/E Ratio

Cimpress's P/E is 12.5 which is below average (14.2) in the US market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Cimpress over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.1 back then to 12.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Cimpress. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

