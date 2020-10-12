Cillian Murphy to return to BBC Radio 6 Music with new late-night show

Cillian Murphy will return to BBC Radio 6 Music with a new late-night series exploring his own record collection as he explains why the music holds a special place in his life.

The 12-part series, Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition, will see the Peaky Blinders actor curate playlists of old and new music, with genres ranging from afrobeat to electronica, jazz, spoken word and poetry, and featuring artists including Patti Smith, Iggy Pop and David Bowie.

The series of two-hour programmes launches on October 19 from 12am to 2am, and at the end of each episode, listeners will be able to listen immediately to the next programme, which will be available on BBC Sounds.

Cillian Murphy (Aaron Chown/PA) More

Murphy has been a regular contributor on 6 Music and has presented The Sound Of Cinema, in which he selected some of his favourite musical moments from the big screen, and a Christmas special in 2018 with his favourite tracks of that year.

He also stood in for Guy Garvey in 2019, presenting Cillian Murphy’s Music Mixtape.

Murphy said: “Over the last few months, radio in general, and 6 Music specifically, has kept me going, so it’s lovely to be able to give something back in the form of these shows.”

Samantha Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: “We consider Cillian part of our family, so it’s a joy to have him back home on 6 Music.

“His passion for music is inescapable, his story telling sublime and I know he will make Sunday nights very special for 6 Music listeners.”