Is CIL Holdings Limited's (HKG:479) CEO Pay Fair?

Jun Xiang Ke is the CEO of CIL Holdings Limited (HKG:479). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jun Xiang Ke's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, CIL Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$57m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$2.2m over the year to June 2019. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of CIL Holdings. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 77% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 23% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that CIL Holdings allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry.

So Jun Xiang Ke receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at CIL Holdings, below.

SEHK:479 CEO Compensation, March 23rd 2020

Is CIL Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years CIL Holdings Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 1.5% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 8.8%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has CIL Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 89% over three years, many shareholders in CIL Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Jun Xiang Ke is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company cannot boast particularly strong per share growth. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So many would argue that the CEO is certainly not underpaid. On another note, CIL Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

