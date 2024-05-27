CIII - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

festival in napa valley. >> You were just talking about how much you want to go to the bottle rocks festival. >> Carolyn: chris and I have been talking about this for years because this is a festival for our age. It's like the bands that come through, and it's napa vy, it's just amazing and now this is amazing. We have a clip of bradley cooper joining and he's performing with eddie vedder so we throw to the clip and then we'll come back and c [ Singing ] singingmaybe it's time" from tar is born." >> Carolyn: another moment I've missed in life. >> Jeff: or you can enjoy it right now. >> You want toeep performing as this character, these songs,i'm here for it. Such a beautiful voice. It's nice seeing thoseand he's said numerous times hischaracter from "a sta was inspired by eddy vedder and moments, not just looks, but even the personality, so I think this is very special for him, that moment. >> Jeff:L circle, there you go. Rgan, you're back in just a bit with the leading ladies of "bridgerton" just ahead of -- actually the first part of season three is already out. >> We're desperately waiting for part two but this is them still talking about part one, I love the girls from "bridgerton." >> Carolyn: we'll wait for that. In the meantime, we'll take a short break here on the show. When we come back, senior royals stepping back from duties after an election call in the U.K. patricia trebleoins us with her royal round-up next. >> Announcer: this week on "the morning show"," nautical fashions that make a big splash, amanda marshall, carly june and jason blain and shahzadi's summer grilling series starts Is that the new Smarties Cookie Collision Blizzard? Your favourite Smarties now with cookie dough. A sweet leap forward in treat innovation. [dramatic orchestra sounds] Well, speaking of sweet leaps! Nice work, buddy! For a limited time at dq®. Here we go. This is one of the best-kept secrets in the galaxy. It's time to du-du-du-du-du-du-duel! Engage! Let's do this. (Grunt) It is the only logical conclusion. It's the most profound discovery of our time. (Yelling) Voilà! Nobody in the universecan do what we are doing. Hey fellas! We've got to talk. It's about your food. It has spray on flavor and powdered meat. It's time for fresh food, that belongs in the fridge next to our food. Now, who's hungry? FreshPet. This is the story of Molly and Sid, retired grandp make Molly and Sid better grandparents? No. But also, yes. 'Cause with affordable plans with guaranteed acceptance, they were covered. So despite his sensitive teeth, Sid knew he could help them finish their sundae. Call 1-877-cover-me to get a quote, like Molly and Sid did. So when their grandkids wanted to do bumper cars, they jumped in, bad knees and all. Were they covered for a neck brace to deal with whiplash? Of course. What about prescription meds for high blood pressure? You know it. Even a relaxing massage after they sent the kids home? Ohh, yes. Molly could take it easy knowing she's covered for her pre-existing condition of diabetes. Sid was taking it easy too. That's Molly and Sid's story. Manulife CoverMe has you covered for yours. Manulife.Where will better take you? I've never hadthese feelings before, but I'd be sadif I had to kill her. >> Jeff: a surprise election call in the U.K. resulted in king and prince william cancelling a number of events. Patricia treble joins us now for another royal round-up and, patricia, the shake-up in charles and william's schedule is tonsure there is no distractions during the election campaign. And I understand that this is quite a departure from what queen elizabeth has previously done. >> Yeah, so royals always scale back during elections but what was new is that he actually -- they issued a statement saying this is what's going to be happening. They don't w to do any engagements, they're going to postpone engagements, anything that could possibly overlap with politics and so you think like prince william's housing for the homeless, of course you're talking about a housing crisis, that'soing to come up in the election, so allt sort of stuff. But the fact that he had to say it I think is a sign he's erent from his mom. He was a very out outspoken prince

of wales and he has to be seen he understands the constraints of office, but I appreciate the the schedule because they have been ripped up agai and so many times this year. >> Carolyn: and we were just talking about kate's schedule, she's not in the schedule at all? >> I don'tnk she might -- me doing kind of basic math, ididn't think she would be back until the fall.but she's -- they have completely removed her and that'st she asked for ly. >> Carolyn: as anyone who's gone through cancer and treatment and preventative treatment, you need the time. >> Exactly. Chemo and recovery of chemo takes a very, very long time, yeah. >> Carolyn: all right. With fewer engagements for william, we found that he was able to go to a sportingvent this past weekend. >> Fancy that. Football, soccer in canada,football in britain, nothing to do with politics so he was out there. He's the president of thefootball association and it was the f a cup final and he took george and they ofte go together to football matches.and it was lovely seeing the two of them together. And the only sad thing is that their favourite team aston villa got knocked out like montho. We don't talk about that. >> Jeff: that didn't stop them froming a good time. >> They got to see all the football stars, yeah. >> Jeff: you bet. Let's circle back to kate if we can, because despite repeatedly asking for privacy, speculation has once again really ramped up concerning her health and a care just mentioned her schedule when she will appear if at allthis year and a lot of conspiracy theories are popping up once again. >> Yeah, I was talking with other kind of royal watchers and I was thinking is it just am I just seeing a lot more coming up? But conspiracyories, unfounded rumors, kind of what we saw backn february. They're popping up again online. And it's two months since she put o the video saying she's undergoing preventative chemo and she was pleading privacy and the mainstream mediaas followed the rule. They might talk about when she might come back and stuff like that but everything else is off the table. But social media is doing what social media is doing. And unfortunately it'ste sad, I think. >> Carolyn: still on the topic of kate, we were talking about this on the show last week. Another portrait of a royal, this time it's kate. Ands time -- and again it's somewhat controversial. >> Yeah, thertist who I like, I like a lot of her work, it was r tattler, the big society magazine in britain, and it was a portrait of strength and dignity, and I'm going to say -- the critics were savage, itdoesn't really look like kate. I'm going to say it's a bit bland but here's the thing, as a magazine cover, that's amazing, it's going to pop on the news stands and that's what they want, they want sales. >> Jeff: that's something I know you've got a history with "maclean's" magazine, is that something they would take into consideration? >> You would spend hours upon hour every week trying to figure out what is the b image to drive news stands sales and that's the image you would go for. >> Jeff: a right. Finally a bit of a quiet week for harry and meghan but speaking of photos, a photo taken of the couple just days before the queen death is now part of the national portrait gallery. >> It's a lovely photograph, it was taken by their good friend a photographer, his name is misan hariman and it was btage at a charity function in september 2022. They were in britain, they happened to be in britain when the queen's health started to fade. And I think it's lovely. So national pait gallery, kate is the patron, and it's going to be part of the collection, and he's taken a lot of big iconic photographs so if you remember when they announced she was pregnant with lilibet, they were lying on the ground, that was that photographer. >> CarolWE have to leave it there, thank you, patricia. Melissa maker helps us put our best foot forward with her step-by- guide to shoe cleaning. [ ] >> Announcer: and later -- >> I cannot live at home any longer. I must take a husband. >> Does my lady have a suitor in mind? >> Announcer: ie the unlikely friendship that's all thuzz on the latest season of "bridgerton." rock music plays Listen up! Here's a lesson about Activia Fibre a simple way to add fibre and 1 billion probiotics to your day that contribute to healthy gut flora It starts inside Activia Need help reducing the look of your dark spots? New nivea luminous630 dark spot solution 10 years of research. 1 patented solution.

Reduce the look of dark spots and try the world's #1 dark-spot serum for luminous skin. 100% Satisn Or Your Money Back. (upbeat music) Getting a mortgage feeling like a wild ride? We can help. Get up to $4,100 with a new flexible td Mortgage. Td. Ready for you. I've been looking for a man like you for years. You have? I have. Whoooa And all this time you didn't realize... ...I'm your evil twin. Debbie?! Evil twin. Twizzlers. Movies are betterwith a twist. With great weather comes great moments. Make the most of every day with a delicious daily* boost of vitamin c, b vitamins and zinc for daily immune support. Emergen-C. Now introducing Emergen-C crystals. Rip it. Tip it. That's it. Sometimes the difference between a summer road trip and the road trip of the summer is an ice cold drink onald's. Like a Small McCafe Iced Coffee or a refreshing Coca Cola for $1 plus tax. Step up your summer today. (Announcer speaks words on screen) Employmentlawyer.ca says that is a myth. (Announcer speaks words on screen) Always check with the Employment Lr first at EmploymentLawyer.ca. Support your pet's best lifewith food, treats & toys from Ren's Pets. Our knowledgeable stafwill help you makethe right selection. Virenspets.comto find a location near you. Closed captioningof this programis brought to youin part by Benchmark. Built to build. Only at Home Hardware. >> Announcer: still to come...[ Singing ] amanda marshall returns to the tms studios. [ Singing ] >> Carolyn: with the warmer weather finally here, we're putting our winter bootsy and pulling out our summer sneakers and sandals. They're ready for their debut, jeff. >> Jeff: you bet. Cleaning expert melissa maker is here with some of her favourite products, t and techniques for cleaning, deodorizing and organizing shoes but before we get to the shoes, let's get to the wardrobe because apparently you twoned each other and nailed to call me but that's okay. >> Carolyn: hi, twin. >> Hi, twin. >> Jeff: I got a bit of the denim maybe with the shirt going on. >> Totally. >> Jeff: let's tell evedy how they can shop the segme today. >> There's lots of great stuff elp you clean and take care of your shoes. You can grab your phone and open your camera app and aim it right there at the qr code on the bottom of the screen. That takes you to an article I put togetherhat covers all the products, tools and techniques in this segment and there are just tons of things that I absolutely love, I can't wait to share them so check that out. >> Carolyn: we are beginning with washing our runners. Eah. It depends what kind of shoes you have. So many things inaning, it depends. But there are a lot that you can pop into the washing machine. There's a simple technique. You can see over here these are machinef, right in front of you, easy shoes. What I like to do is take the laces off because clean really punctuate a shoe. The shoes look dirty no matter how clean they are so grab yourself a nice spray like that, a laundry treatment spray, I've got oxi clean there and you can spray the laces. Yout go ahead. I should have opened that. And then you can put them into -- I won't tell. >> Jeff: tv magic. >> And then you can put them into one of these bags and just keep the laces separate from tangling everything in the wash. And then ie these bags here, these are very handy, you can unzip them and you can pop a shoe in there, again, what it does,t keeps the rest of the dirt and debrew from the shoe deedee from the shoe. You've got a one at home, you can probably put twohoes in there and I've got gentle regu detergent over there. That's all I'm using and a cold water wash. Because obviously you don't want to melt any of tthat is holding the shoe together. You can I have some custom crocs here. These don't leave my house so you're lucky you are seeing them but those are machine washable as well, slides, ary easy to pop into the chine. >> Jeff: that's machine washable. How about those shoes that need clea by hand. >> We have those here and sically your leather shoes, you do not wan to put in the wash. I also brought my fabric shoes as to show you can hand wash if you so choose. But for leather shoes like this, you can pick up a product, I

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts