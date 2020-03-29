Cigna becomes second major insurer to cover COVID-19 treatment costs

Cigna (CI) has announced it will cover treatment for all its COVID-19 patients, including in-network and out-of-network, through May 31, making it the first major insurer to announce such broad coverage amid the global pandemic.

The coverage is valid for commercially insured, self-insured and Medicare Advantage members. Employers have the option to opt-out for self-insured plans.

“Our customers with COVID-19 should focus on fighting this virus and preventing its spread,” president and CEO David Cordani said in a statement. “While our customers focus on regaining their health, we have their backs. Our teams of experts are working around the clock to support frontline heath-care workers, increase flexibility for hospitals, and deliver greater peace of mind to those we serve.”

The U.S. now leads the world with more than 130,000 cases, and more than 1,000 deaths, a majority of which are in New York State and the New York Metro Area.

The move makes Cigna the second large insurer to take on treatment costs related to the global pandemic, and the effects it is having on residents in the U.S.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said Humana also agreed to waive copays and deductibles.

CVS Health (CVS) announced its Aetna health insurance business would cover inpatient treatment, though only for in-network treatment. It is unclear how the treatment will be reimbursed for the providers.

Cigna has gone a step further, including out-of-network treatment and has said it will reimburse providers at in-network or Medicare rates, or based on any other applicable state regulations.

In addition, Cigna said it is deploying hundreds of on-staff clinicians, including physicians and nurse practitioners, to join the team of health care professionals that are responding to the outbreak through tele-health with its partner MDLive.

Insurers across the country have agreed to waive co-pays and costs for their members related to tests and visits for those tests, as well as, in some cases, telehealth visits. Some have also agreed to waive pre-authorization for moving patients between critical and non-critical care settings, asking instead that hospitals notify the insurer of any changes within one business day.

The Cigna logo is seen behind a construction fence, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. The insurer Cigna will acquire the nation's biggest pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts, the latest in a string of proposed tie-ups as health care's bill payers attempt to get a grip on rising costs. Cigna CEO David Cordani said Thursday, March 8, that the combined company will make health care more simple for customers. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has also announced an expansion of coverage. Self-insured plans managed by major insurers have had the option of opting in or out of the coverage offered.

But the tradeoff for coverage now could come in the form of a cost increase in insurance in the future.

America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), the national insurance trade group, recently penned a letter to Congress asking for a mitigation strategy to avoid premium hikes in the future. There have already been concerns about such hikes, with California’s insurance program estimating hikes for the upcoming plan year ranging between 4% and 40%.

The average inpatient cost per day in the U.S. is about $2,000, and some estimates place a total inpatient visit cost average at $22,000. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates inpatient costs for COVID-19 to be within that range, topping $20,000.

Of that total, depending on the insurance plan, patients could be on the hook for the entire portion of their deductible plus the additional costs of interacting with an out-of-network individual— which plays a role in the surprise-billing debates.





Anjalee Khemlani is a reporter at Yahoo Finance.

