A new cigar bar is open in the Charlotte area — and it’s turning private soon

If you’re looking for a new, interesting change of scenery, one of Cornelius’ latest concepts may be the place for you to unwind, socialize, have a drink and enjoy a cigar.

Ash & Barrel Cigar Social Lounge opened in the Lake Norman area’s Jetton Village last fall. Since then, co-owners Robin Briscoe and Gilbert “Tony” Briscoe, Sr.’s focus has been on sourcing premium and ultra-premium cigars, ensuring the bar is stocked with desired spirits and wines, and offering visitors the chance to connect in a warm environment.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The welcoming environment is sophisticated yet relaxing and comfortable. Guests can sit back and explore quality cigars with a glass of whiskey, scotch, wine, spirit or liqueur.

EXTENSIVE HUMIDOR: The on-site humidor houses more than 500 premium and ultra-premium cigars, which allows Ash & Barrel to serve an array of tastes from the sophisticated to the novice cigar connoisseur. Products include Padron, My Father, Rocky Patel and more.

Ash & Barrel’s humidor houses more than 500 premium and ultra-premium cigars.

PRIVATE MEETING SPACE: If you’re looking for a space to meet, Ash & Barrel offers private meeting rooms. There’s a television with projection capabilities in each of the meeting rooms. Visitors can also bring their laptops to work.

Ash & Barrel offers private meeting rooms for private or corporate events.

CRAFT COCKTAILS: If cigars aren’t your thing, the fully-stocked bar is always available to guests. You can enjoy a glass of wine or choose from more than a dozen of craft cocktails.

The Cigars On Ice is a combination of vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice, egg whites and Angostura bitters.

The Dark N Stormy starts with Gosling’s Stormy Ginger Beer and is topped with Gosling’s Black Seal Rum with a crisp slice of lime garnish.

The “ABC” is Ash and Barrel’s celebration drink. It’s a mixture of Prosecco, rum, vodka, gin, tequila, triple sec and sour mix.

Ash & Barrel’s bar is stocked with wines, spirits and liqueurs.

EXCLUSIVITY: While the Ash & Barrel experience is currently free for all to enjoy. By spring, the social lounge plans to move to a membership model. The membership offer will include access to the indoor lounge and bar, private lockers, smoking jackets, private event room access, a first pass to cigar and liquor vendor events, an exclusive welcoming package and more.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Wednesday evenings feature live music played by local artists. The success of “Wine Down Wednesday,” prompted an additional night of live music on Friday.

Co-owners Robin Briscoe and Gilbert “Tony” Briscoe, Sr. opened Ash & Barrel Cigar Social Lounge in Cornelius last fall.

“In this new year, I’m excited about opening up our membership model, providing our guests superior service and giving them that exclusive place that has a fully stocked humidor that has every brand of cigars and our bar area is stocked where nobody’s gonna want for anything,” Briscoe said.

Location: 19907 N Cove Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Neighborhood: Cornelius

Instagram: @ashandbarrelcigarlounge