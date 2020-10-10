CIF resumes talks with state officials on when to play high school sports

CIF executive director Ron Nocetti said Friday the CIF has resumed discussions with state health officials on how to play high school sports. (CIF)

The California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school sports, has resumed talks with state health officials in seeking a way to fulfill its plan to launch the 2020-21 high school sports season in December while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now that the California numbers are starting to show improvement, we've re-engaged with the California Department of Health when and how to return as scheduled in December," CIF executive director Ron Nocetti said Friday.

Nocetti spoke during a videoconference with the CIF Federated Council.

Football practice is scheduled to begin Dec. 14, but the state guidelines must be revised for that to happen.

"In the coming weeks, we need to have more discussions," Nocetti said.

As for potential transportation issues, Nocetti said it's up to each school and district to decide how athletes will be transported to games. Social distancing rules could force districts to spend more money on transportation.

"We obviously want to hear from any school districts that have any concerns how they're going to transport kids to games so we can bring that forward to the appropriate agencies," he said.

Nocetti said the CIF is prepared to move forward with its schedule of starting football games Jan. 8, but he added, "For that to happen we do need the state to allow high school sports."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.