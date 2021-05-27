Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for Purchase

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase land (the "Land"), on approximately 60 acres in Fort Saskatchewan, a municipality 25km from Alberta's capital city of Edmonton. The Land is a greenfield property with infrastructure including a 31,750 sq ft building and 35 acres that is graveled and improved, including fence, power and a yard compacted to 10 tons per square foot. The Land was developed in 2015 for approximately CDN$21M in the Alberta Industrial Heartland, Canada's largest hydrocarbon processing region.

The site was built by a global construction and fabrication company from Belgium, which management believes has many advantages for Cielo such as access to global markets through the two largest rail lines in Canada and pipelines to deliver fuel directly to our off-take clients. The Land, with its amenities, is expected to accelerate the build-out of the proposed facility and shorten the timeframe to production considerably.

Cielo has agreed to purchase the Land for CAD $13,000,000, $1,000,000 to be paid by way of two (2) refundable deposits by Cielo, and the balance to by funded by way of the Loan (as defined and described below). While the purchase of an existing industrial building resulted in a higher initial cost than anticipated by the Company, the value of the Land combined with the time savings compared to new construction, is substantially more beneficial to the Company in the opinion of management. The purchase is subject to certain conditions and is anticipated to close upon the satisfaction of those conditions. Cielo will provide further updates as and when they become available.

FINANCING PURCHASE OF LAND:

Cielo is also pleased to announce that it has accepted a binding term sheet for the financing of the balance of the purchase of the Land. First Choice Financial ("FCF") has agreed to deliver a loan to the Company of $12,000,000 for the purchase (the "Loan"). The Loan will mature after 2 years and is subject to simple interest at a rate of 6% per year, payable monthly throughout the term of the Loan and can be extended by the lender. Cielo will also issue 12,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to FCF, exercisable for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of CAD $1.00 per share. Cielo will be entitled to repay the Loan at any time without penalty. Other than certain expenses of FCF associated with the Loan, no additional fees or commissions will be payable to FCF or any finders.

The Loan will be secured by all of the assets of the Company, including charges against the land and facilities in Fort Saskatchewan and Aldersyde. The Loan is also subject to certain customary conditions. Closing is anticipated to coincide with the completion of the purchase of the Land.

Don Allan, CEO of Cielo Waste Solutions stated, "We are pleased to have secured this land, which is in proximity to "Refinery Row", a nickname given to this location in Fort Saskatchewan because of all the major blending refineries that we believe will be the primary customers buying our fuel for mandated renewable blending requirements in Canada. With the amenities and infrastructure in place, we believe Cielo will have the ability to build our second 100% owned facility in a timely manner". Mr. Allan continued: "We believe the debt financing is favourable and allows flexibility for early payout. We are very pleased with FCF's term sheet and we appreciate their belief and support in Cielo. We will continue our focus on installation of the desulfurization equipment and increased production on our Aldersyde facility and begin the building of this new plant as per our projected timelines. Once both facilities are operating, the Company is expected to enjoy a significant increase in revenue and earnings and paves the foundation for future growth."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Don Allan"
Don Allan, President / CEO / Director

Company Contact:

Lionel Robins, COO
Email: lrobins@cielows.com
Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:106
Website: www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):
Neil Simon, CEO
Email: info@investor3.ca
Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com
New York, NY & Stamford, CT

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. Utilizing waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock, garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled and/or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture renewal fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. CIELO is making forward looking statements related to the purchase of the Land and all matters related thereto, the Loan and all matters related thereto, the construction of Cielo's second 100% owned facility, and the implications of the foregoing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The CSE, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

SOURCE: Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649413/Cielo-Secures-Land-Purchase-to-Build-Second-100-Owned-Facility-in-Alberta-and-Debt-Financing-for-Purchase

Latest Stories

  • Islanders eliminate Penguins in front of rowdy Coliseum crowd

    The Islanders used a wild Nassau Coliseum crowd to its advantage en route to a series-clinching win over Pittsburgh in Game 6.

  • Vasilevskiy blanks Panthers as Bolts advance to Round 2

    The Lightning are moving on to the second round after shutting out the Panthers in Game 6 to clinch the series.

  • Underdog Wild force Game 7 with resilient win over Golden Knights

    Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third to break open a scoreless game as the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination again.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Russell Westbrook after 76ers fan dumps popcorn on him: 'This s*** is out of hand'

    A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.

  • Raptors fans are having fun with Kawhi's Clippers misery

    Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Yankees' P Corey Kluber sidelined at least 4 weeks with muscle strain in shoulder

    Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • NBA awards: Vincent Goodwill reveals his 2020-21 selections

    Our NBA insider shares his 2020-21 NBA Awards ballot.

  • EURO 2020: Record-seeking Ronaldo highlights list of stars

    MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to become the all-time top scorer with a national team. Kylian Mbappé will attempt to lead France to a second consecutive major title. Robert Lewandowski hopes to keep thriving after winning the player of the year award. Ronaldo, Mbappé and Lewandowski will be among some of the players to watch at this year’s European Championship, along with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann. RONALDO’S QUEST At 36, Ronaldo is getting closer to bidding farewell to Portugal’s national team. Before ending his run, though, he will try to add yet another record to his name. Ronaldo is six goals away from tying the all-time scoring record for a men’s national team. The record of 109 goals is held by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone. Ronaldo will have a chance to add to his tally before Euro 2020 in warm-up matches against Spain and Israel. The defending European champions will start their title defense against Hungary before playing Germany and France in a tough Group F. The Juventus forward has scored for Portugal in every calendar year since his first international goal in 2004. Another Portugal player to watch at Euro 2020 will be Fernandes, the talented playmaker who has thrived since joining Manchester United last year. LEADER MBAPPÉ As a teenager, Mbappé was one of the sensations of the 2018 World Cup while helping France win the title. Three years later, he could take up a more prominent leading role while trying to help “Les Blues” succeed at Euro 2020. Mbappé shared the team’s leading role in Russia along with Griezmann, but he could take center stage this time having a few more years of experience with Paris Saint-Germain and with Griezmann coming off a lackluster season with Barcelona. Mbappé had a strong finish to his season, scoring nine goals in the last eight PSG games. He finished with 11 more goals than last season. LEWANDOWSKI’S RUN Robert Lewandowski’s goals and outstanding performances with Bayern Munich last season helped him take the player of the year award. Now he will try to repeat his success with Poland on the international stage. Lewandowski’s season has been just as impressive as it was in 2019-20, and he is on an incredible scoring run of 22 goals in his last 14 matches for club and country. He scored at least a goal in every match during that streak. CAPTAIN KANE No one scored more goals than Kane in qualifying for Euro 2020. The England captain had 12 goals in qualifying matches, along with five assists. He had one goal more than both Ronaldo and Israel forward Eran Zahavi. The Tottenham forward also was the top scorer at the last World Cup, and the top scorer in this season’s Premier League with 23 goals. Kane has scored 34 goals since his England debut in 2015 and is on course to break Wayne Rooney’s national team record of 53 goals. PLAYMAKER DE BRUYNE De Bruyne was crucial again in helping Manchester City win another Premier League title, and Belgium will also need him to be at his best to contend for the European title. De Bruyne succeeded in carrying the playmaking role with Man City, setting up 11 goals to see him reach double figures for assists for the fourth time in six seasons. He may potentially get some help from Hazard, who was doubtful to play had the tournament happened last year. The Real Madrid forward continued to be marred by injuries but was healthy toward the end of this season and could be a surprise at the postponed Euro 2020. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • The Daily Sweat: Suns will have a very hard time beating the Lakers if Chris Paul isn't right

    The Suns aren't the same if Chris Paul isn't 100 percent.

  • Champions League prize money grows as UEFA sales rise 8%

    MADRID (AP) — Champions League teams will get more prize money for the next three years from a near 8% rise in total revenue to 3.5 billion euros ($4.27 billion) from broadcast and sponsor sales tied to UEFA’s three club competitions. Total revenue is set to rise by 250 million euros ($305 million) annually through 2024 compared to the 2018-21 period, the European Leagues group said Thursday in an online conference. Champions League clubs will get a small increase while 235 million euros ($287 million) in prize money will be allocated to the Europa Conference League, a third-tier competition that launches next season. The 32 Champions League clubs will share just over 2 billion euros ($2.44 billion), compared to 1.95 billion ($2.38 billion) each season from 2018-21. Small deductions are made from each club to help pay back broadcasters for disruption during the coronavirus pandemic last season. Each Champions League club will get a basic fee of 15.64 million euros ($19.1 million), compared to 15.25 million euros ($18.6 million) in each of the past three seasons. They get more from match results, advancing through each knockout round, a share of broadcast rights and as a reward for historical titles and success. The highest-earning club could get about 130 million euros ($160 million). The Europa League was worth 560 million euros ($684 million) this season when there were 48 teams in the group stage. From next season, the Europa League will pay out 465 million euros ($568 million) with 32 teams in the group stage. It is worth a combined 700 million euros (854 million) with the 32-team Europa Conference League. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press