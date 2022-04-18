Cielo Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition and Provides Aldersyde Facility Operational Update

·6 min read

Corporate Controller, Anna Cheong, to serve as interim CFO
Aldersyde Facility Phase-I modifications indicate significant process improvements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company"), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, today announced that Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Ms. Stephanie Li, has advised the Company of her decision to resign from Cielo to pursue other interests. Further, the Company is pleased to share an operational update on progress at its Aldersyde Facility in Alberta, Canada.

CFO Transition

Cielo has launched a formal search process to identify a permanent CFO appointment. Until then, the Company's Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Ms. Anna Cheong, Corporate Controller at Cielo, as interim CFO, effective immediately. Ms. Li will remain at the Company to provide transition support.

Ms. Cheong's leadership and capability has been instrumental in providing dramatic enhancements to Cielo's financial management systems, and in securing financial milestones as the Company improved its base operations and governance systems. A Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of financial experience and leadership in the energy industry, Ms. Cheong has been with Cielo since August 2021 and holds extensive knowledge of all financial aspects of the business. Prior to joining Cielo, Ms. Cheong held a number of senior financial and accounting positions at junior and intermediate energy companies.

Mr. Chris Sabat, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and Cielo's management team, we thank Ms. Li for her contributions to the Company. We are very confident of Ms. Cheong's ability and leadership in the position of interim CFO."

Ms. Anna Cheong commented: "I look forward to expanding my contributions as a crucial member of Cielo's management team as we deliver on our strategic growth and commercialization plans."

Aldersyde Facility Operational Update

Cielo continues on its previously stated plan for the development projects at the Aldersyde Facility and the Fort Saskatchewan Research & Development ("R&D") Facility. The R&D Facility is expected to be commissioned in August 2022 and the Aldersyde Facility Phase-II project remains on target for commissioning in September 2022.

In a March 2022 press release, Cielo described Phase-I modifications made at the Aldersyde Facility to solve the root cause of plugging and coking in the system that prevented meaningful run-times. The initial results from this work demonstrate that the modifications have resulted in significant improvements in product quality and process. The calculations and assumptions inherent in these changes confirm the design basis for fabrication of the new infeed system, reactor, and associated equipment that will produce fuel from wood biomass at the engineered design capacity of 1,000 litres per hour.

Since completion of Phase-I modifications, the plant has operated in a ‘short-run' test mode to verify expectations. The Company is pleased to announce that results observed to date are in-line with expected outcomes, with the following key parameters observed:

  • Distillate Quality - Produced distillate liquid quality and coloring has improved dramatically. This is an indication of a more efficient reaction that contributes to a significant reduction in coking.

  • Particulate Matter - Visible particulate matter does not appear in the liquid distillate production stream. This enhanced quality has never been observed at the Aldersyde Facility. It was this particulate that contributed to process fouling.

  • Vapor Production Line - The distillate vapor production line, which transfers distillate from the reactor to the condenser, remains clean and clear after multiple runs. No plugging or coking has been observed within the line. It was the plugging and coking of this vapor line that was one of the greatest impediments to achieving continuous run-time and the source of costly maintenance to clear and clean equipment.

  • Reactor Waste System - The newly designed and fabricated reactor waste separation system is a dramatic upgrade in the overall process. Initial results indicate improved operating costs, less waste, and greater carrier fluid recirculation.

Mr. Gregg Gegunde, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, commented: "We are excited about the significant positive changes to the process observed to-date, particularly the measurable advancement towards stable and consistent production. As we continue to fine-tune the process, these outcomes reinforce the new design characteristics that will be implemented in the Aldersyde Phase-II project this summer. As we operate the Aldersyde Facility with increasing run times, we will continue to provide updates as significant milestones are achieved."

Company Contact:

Chris Sabat
Email: csabat@cielows.com
Telephone: 1 (825) 348-2972
Website: www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Cielo Investor Relations:

Email: investors@cielows.com

Rose & Company:

610 Fifth Avenue, Suite 308
New York, NY 10020
Telephone: 1 (212) 517-0810
Email: cielo@roseandco.com

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com
New York, NY & Stamford, CT

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "CMC", as well as on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the symbol "CWSFF". The Company's strategic intent is to become one of the leading waste-to-fuel environmental technology companies using its environmentally friendly, economically sustainable technology. Cielo has a patented process that can convert waste feedstocks, including plastics, rubber, organic material, and wood derivative waste to fuel. Cielo's business model is to source waste feedstocks from industrial producers and other suppliers and convert the feedstocks into valuable fuels while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic waste.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Cielo is making forward-looking statements, with respect to, but not limited to: the changes to its executive team, including the appointment of an interim CFO, the Company's ability to recruit a subsequent CFO, production forecast and targets including project timelines, corporate goals and objectives associated with both the Aldersyde Facility and the R&D Facility and the commissioning and timing for commissioning of both the Aldersyde Facility and R&D Facility; anticipated projects and the results therefrom, including production of distillate and waste derived fuel at both the Aldersyde Facility and for the R&D Facility; the timeline for certain milestones for the Aldersyde Facility, including the timing of commissioning and start-up and results therefrom; and the anticipated results at the Aldersyde Facility following the completion of the associated milestones.

Investors should continue to review and consider information disseminated through news releases and filed by the Company on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor OTCQB, nor WKN have reviewed, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697779/Cielo-Announces-Chief-Financial-Officer-Transition-and-Provides-Aldersyde-Facility-Operational-Update

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol