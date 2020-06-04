Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Cidara Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Jeffrey Stein for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$1.91 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$3.68. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 82.50k shares worth US$157k. But they sold 17094 shares for US$42k. In total, Cidara Therapeutics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Cidara Therapeutics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Cidara Therapeutics insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$3.0m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Cidara Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cidara Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Cidara Therapeutics insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cidara Therapeutics. For example, Cidara Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

