CICT - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 07:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

I really feel like it's different. >> Jack: Yeah, we can only hope that she's ready to take the steps to make herself healthy again. >> Traci: Yeah, that's all I want for her. I think about when she finds out what she may be facing, if this is D-I-D, this is gonna be so overwhelming for her. >> Jack: She's always in control. That's who she is. She thrives on it. To find out she's not in control of her actions, her mind, I don't know how she's gonna cope with that. >> Traci: I know, I know. She's worked so hard to overcome mental health issues in the past. When she finds out that she may have to go back into some kind of a facility, this is gonna bring back all kinds of memories of Fairview, and it's gonna add to all the emotional baggage she's already carrying around. >> Jack: Wherever this leads her, she will have our love and support. >> Traci: Of course, she will. And do you know what gives me hope, Jack? That the Ashley that came home today, that's sitting in our house right now, that is our sister. >> Jack: Oh, I pray to God you're right. >> Alan: Who were you talking to just now, Ashley? >> Ashley: I don't know. Oh, God, could you please help me? I don't know what's happening to me. >> Alan: Well, I think we are dealing with several personas here. >> Ashley: What does that mean, personas? >> Alan: Have you ever heard of, uh, D-I-D, dissociative identity disorder? >> Ashley: Yeah, I've heard of it. >> Alan: Yeah, it's rare, and it presents in a number of ways, but in this case, we're looking at multiple, distinct personalities. Identities that can control your behavior, and usually this is the result of some kind of severe trauma. >> Ashley: That can't be what's happening to me. >> Alan: Well, another symptom of D-I-D is memory loss, which you've admitted to. And your family, and Tucker and I have seen you forget memories from your past from your own history. And we've all met these personalities that are very different from the Ashley we all know. >> Ashley: But you said it was because of trauma. I don't like, I haven't experienced any trauma. I mean, not recently. Not that it would've triggered something like this. >> Alan: Unfortunately, I-- I think you may be blocking it. >> Ashley: When would this have happened? >> Alan: Well, right now, looking at the timeline, we are thinking Paris. >> Ashley: The argument I had with Tucker? I mean, that doesn't make any sense. It was upsetting, but it wasn't anything that would've made this happen to me. >> Alan: Well, there are ways of exploring this. >> Ashley: No. No, you're not gonna talk-- you're not talking about putting me away, are you? I won't go. I won't go. >> Alan: Ashley, you need to be in a safe place where you can get good treatment. Now, I promise you, I will be there all the time, making sure you get the best of care. The important thing right now is to uncover the incident that caused this trauma, and once we have, we can begin to address it. >> Ashley: How am I supposed to remember this? I mean, how-- how do I remember this, whatever you think has happened to me? >> Alan: Well, I'm thinking maybe you could come back to Paris with me and we could explore these memories together, and hopefully, maybe, find the truth.

Captioned byLos Angeles Distributionand Broadcasting, Inc. Captioning provided byBell Dramatic Serial Company, Sony Pictures Televisionand cbs, Inc. Join us again forThe Young and the Restless. [ ] >> I'm a first-time mom and I'm really struggling right now. >> Challenging times for a lot of families trying to make ends meet how that is showing up in the latest food bank report on poverty in alberta up i. >> How many decades have we talked about invisible homelessness? >> Tackling the critical need for housing the new incentive for calgarians to build secondary suites and ensuring they are safe. >> If I'm not mistaken that is blue sky but don't get used to it because there's more cloud and rain on the way. >> I'm trying to fight to keep him and keep his rights intact. >> Calgary women fighting for care for her child why she says it may cost her the custody of her son. >> Announcer: you are watching global calgary. This is global news at five. >> We began with a live look at downtown calgary and new numbers suggest more and more people are choosing to call our city home. Calgary's population up more than 6 percent and according to statistics canada, that equates to 96,000 more people here than there were at the end of 2022. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. While a move to alberta may be enticing, a new report suggests many family struggling to keep up. For the second year in the row, food bank canada poverty report card gave alberta an overall grade of d- dropping a bit from last years grade of the d. Alberta given id as 37 percent of albertans feel worse off financially than last year. Also given an f. For the legislative process and the 27 percent of albertans struggling with food and securities. >> Ranges in severity everything from being worried about not having enough food to cutting down on quantity or quality of food with lack of money in severe cases skipping food for an entire day due to lack of money and this has profound effects across physical and mental health. >> Number of kids experiencing food insecurity and live in households where it is a challenge is really growing as the latest numbers from statistics canada tell us 30 percent of kids live in a household experiences food insecurity in 2023. >> Linda: report recommended the province introduce provincial poverty reduction strategy and to expand the temporary rent assistance benefit to all albertans weeding for affordable housing.

>>> Our rising population putting increased demand on the city's housing market adam macvicar joins us now to join us and city officials giving a progress report on the housing strategy today. Is it making a difference? >> Reporter: that depends on who you speak to most agree it will take some time to get out of the housing strategies and important to note the housing crisis that the housing strategy was only approved eight months ago so a long way to go still. In an update to a city committee today, officials say they completed five of the 98 recommendations in the housing strategy including citywide rezoning and make several parcels to city owned land available to affordable providers but market conditions have got worse with vacancy rates of 1.1 percent in rent and the price of a home seeing double digits. City councilor courtney walcott says while the city is moving fast, no overnight solution. >> Can actually see more people in need and that will keep growing until we start to see the system table eyes and it can be a while. >> Affordability if it's not market housing, short. Whether we are to living on this program is nominal. >> Reporter: board 10 councilor says he does not believe the strategy doing enough to help calgarians who are struggling in city targets show the construction of 41,000 homes all 2026 including 6000 through federal housing money and majority of those built at market value. City councils giving the initial greenlight to create a volunteer expert advisory committee on housing and city officials say the plan is to get work underway on 80 percent of housing strategies recommendations by the end of the year. >> Linda: so how long does the city think it will take to see the strategy changed the lives of people struggling with housing costs? >> Experts say it is still early and only time will tell and also it's tough to say with demand continuing to outstrip supply and also constraints on the speed the city can act due to challenges with the supply chain, labour market as well as increase cost to build. Back to you. >> Linda: by the city hall, thank you very much adam. Joel senick joins us now and part of the housing strategy includes incentives or homeowners to put in secondary suites and a set forward in the process today. >> Reporter: there was a city committee voting to move forward with the financial incentive program to help entice people to build or further develop a secondary suite and if approved, city provide up to $10,000 for the registration of the suite to homeowners who qualify and an additional $5000 for suites meeting accessibility standards and up to $1250 for energy efficient improvements. The goal is to not only increase affordable housing options throughout the city but ensure the suites are safe. >> Education courses that have to be taken by the designer and the architect as they have to make sure they know all the rules of a safe sweep before they design it in building an inspection permits a lot of primers to make sure whoever's living in a basement sweet or secondary suite is doing so safely and that's good because people will be living there anyway so want to make sure it's safe. >> Reporter: this motion voted for today will now go to city council as a whole later this month for approval and if it is approved, fun provide incentives for up to 3000 units during the first year alone. >> Linda: thank you very much joel.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts