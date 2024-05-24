CICT - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #6

of seniors accessing their shelters this year. The competition bureau is looking into one of the two biggest grocery companies, and we'll give you a sense of that when we come back, and two new ipsos polls out this morning on vacations and the upcoming paris olympics This program is brought to you in part by Flooring Superstores. Visit flooringsuperstorescalgary.ca -Having triplets is...amazing. -expensive. So, we switched to the bargain detergent, but we ended up using three times as much and the clothes still weren't as clean as with Tide. So we're back to Tide, and the clothes are clean again. Do three times the laundry and get a Tide clean. Wall paper or paint.We make thousands of financialdecisions every day. Stay on top of it all withalerts and insights from the cibc Smart Account. Sometimes a sub comes along and hits just so right. And then we show it like this and you think: "That can't be $4.99." Guess what? The Subway 6 inch Turkey Breast sub is only $4.99. Not forever. Offer ends June 23rd. ( ) When you're looking for effective pain relief choose Tylenol. It's clinically proven to start working in 15-20 minutes. ( ) Tylenol. [shower running] [upbeat music] Not happy with what you‘ve got? Woman: “Honey, what are you doing?” Man: “Sorry, just really enjoying these new floors.” Don‘t imagine it. Upload a photo and visualize it at endoftheroll.com Live from the Western rv news desk. Behind me is the all new Coachman Catalina 261 bhs, equipped with double bunks, theater seating and auto level, all for just 39,990. Come check it out at Western rv Country. Where family fun is number one. For home schooling, working from home and even small businesses life gets better when you have space sentinel storage can help with no long term contracts or leases get the size you need try four weeks free sentinel storage, shop canadian store canadian [ ] >> Announcer: you're watching global news "morning." >> Dallas: two major grocery companies have found themselves in the sights of the competition bureau for allegedly using so-called property controls to stifle competition. The bureau says both loblaw companies and empire, parent companies to loblaws and sobeys respectively, are the subject of recently launched investigations. The commissioner claims the controls the grocery giants have baked into lease agreements are designed to restrict other potential tenants and their activities and are hampering competition in the grocery market. We have an update now on the condition of b.c.'s serial killer robert pickton who was assaulted in a quebec prison. The 74-year-old is currently in a medically induced coma. Quebec police say doctors have plans in place to wake him to see if he can survive on his own. Robert pickton was attacked on sunday at a maximum security institution. In 2007, robert pickton was convicted of six counts of second degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

>>> A second degree murder charge has been laid in a brutal attack that left a 15-year-old alberta boy dead. It happened while the teen was out walking walking with his mother near st. Albert. There are questions about what exactly led up to the violent assault. As sarah ryan reports, we are learning more about the young victim and how he is being remembered. >> Reporter: christine mathison says broden radomske was like a son to her. >> Fun loving. Outdoor. Extremely active. Oh,... Heart of gold. >> Reporter: her son seth and broden were born just two weeks apart and grew up like peas in a pod. Mathisen says broden would go to hockey tournaments with her family. >> He's the best defenseman out there. This kid, he never gave up. >> Reporter: but on tuesday night, his life was tragically cut short. The 15-year-old was walking with his mom when he was attacked. Police and paramedics tried to save him. >> Unfortunately he's just -- he didn't make. It. >> As you can imagine, it's very difficult. It's really the worst thing that can happen in a school district. >> Reporter: the best friends went to lorne akins junior high. Mathisen says seth didn't believe her when she broke the news. >> It's difficult. This is 15-year-old boy. This is a son. This is not meant to happen. >> St. Albert public is offering counselling to students and staff. >> Everybody rally around and hold this family with all their heart. >> Reporter: a man previously known to police, 40-year-old keith james landry was arrested. Shortly after the deadly attack. He has since been charged with second degree murder. Police say he and the victim knew each other. Back at the scene, a cross has been carved into the tree and a few bouquets of flowers lie on the ground remembering broden. >> He's just like every other boy that's in every other house. He's loving and deserving. And he should still be here. >> Reporter: sarah ryan, global news. >> Dallas: whether experts are predicting an exceptionally busy atlantic hurricane season this year. >> We'll stay prepared, it's the best way to reduce risk. Especially the risk of potential loss of life. >> Dallas: the U.S. U.S. noaa said there be increased storms examination stronger than usual, and experts say 85% chance for above average hurricane season with 4 to 7 major hurricanes. The forecast is the highest the organization has ever issued in its may outlook. The 2024 atlantic hurricane season begins june 1st.

>>> Summer time means vacations for a lot of people, and this year, it appears financial pressure is impacting vacation plans for canadians. A new ipsos poll done exclusively for global news found 79% of canadians say they really need a vacation. But only 62% are at least somewhat likely to take one this summer. 2 in 3 canadians polled say they will be scaling back their vacation plans because of inflation. 27% say there's no way to afford it this year and 19% say they can easily afford one. We'll dive into the numbers a bit more with sean simpson from ipsos coming up in the next hour on global news "morning." we'll be talking about what appears to be a surge in interest in the summer olympic games in paris which begin in 63 days from now. >>> There is a new boss for the calgary hitmen and he has a lot of experience in the pros. We'll have more on his resume next.

>> Dallas: welcome back. We are talking a little sports for you this morning, where the calgary hitmen have a new coach. It's the 11th in the team's history. Paul mcfarland returns to junior hockey after spending seven years as an nhl assistant coach with seattle, toronto, and florida. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as head coach of the ontario hockey league's kingston frontenacs. McFARLAND spoke of his excitement about getting back into the leadership role and the long-term mission for the club. >> There are different ways that teams play in the nhl level, even the western league, as well. If you can have a foundation of fundamentals, that will help our players be successful regardless of what team they're on after they move on to play at a higher level than this. >> Dallas: the next step is for his coaching staff. We'll follow along. And oilers and the dallas. >> Scores! >> Dallas: it was edmonton's star players putting in the work. Leon draisaitl broke the ice. Getting the first goal of the series. Edmonton was up 2-0 before dallas tied the game. Forcing overtime. Then in the second overtime, connor McDAVID scored. The final 3-2. The oilers now the only canadian team in the quest for the cup. That has people from coast to coast to coast including here in calgary jumping on the band wagon and by the way, this is what it looks like inside trolley 5 on nights the oilers

