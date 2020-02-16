Ciccone wins Trofeo Laigueglia

Daniel Ostanek
Cycling News
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Giulio Ciccone Italy photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Giulio Ciccone Italy photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Image 1 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Giulio Ciccone Italy photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Giulio Ciccone Italy photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020
Image 2 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 - 57th Edition - Laigueglia - Laigueglia 203 km - 16/02/2020 - Giulio Ciccone (Italy) - Biniyam Ghirmay (ERI - Nippo Delko One Provence) - Diego Rosa (ITA - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 - 57th Edition - Laigueglia - Laigueglia 203 km - 16/02/2020 - Giulio Ciccone (Italy) - Biniyam Ghirmay (ERI - Nippo Delko One Provence) - Diego Rosa (ITA - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Image 3 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Giulio Ciccone Italy photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Giulio Ciccone Italy photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Image 4 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Image 5 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Image 6 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Sangemini Trevigiani VPM Faizane photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Sangemini Trevigiani VPM Faizane photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Image 7 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Bardiani CSF Faizane photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 57th Edition Laigueglia Laigueglia 203 km 16022020 Bardiani CSF Faizane photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Image 8 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 - 57th Edition - Laigueglia - Laigueglia 203 km - 16/02/2020 - Scenery - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 - 57th Edition - Laigueglia - Laigueglia 203 km - 16/02/2020 - Scenery - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Image 9 of 9

Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 - 57th Edition - Laigueglia - Laigueglia 203 km - 16/02/2020 - Giulio Ciccone (Italy) - Biniyam Ghirmay (ERI - Nippo Delko One Provence) - Diego Rosa (ITA - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Trofeo Laigueglia 2020 - 57th Edition - Laigueglia - Laigueglia 203 km - 16/02/2020 - Giulio Ciccone (Italy) - Biniyam Ghirmay (ERI - Nippo Delko One Provence) - Diego Rosa (ITA - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giulio Ciccone (Italy National Team) won the Trofeo Laigueglia, soloing off the front of a late attack group on the hilly closing circuit on the Ligurian coast. The 25-year-old beat Biniam Girmay (Nippo Delko One Provence) and Diego Rosa (Arkéa-Samsic) by 31 seconds to secure the sixth win of his career.

The Italian had made it away with the duo and Marco Tizza (Amore & Vita-Prodir) on the second of four laps in Laigueglia, some 30km from the finish. 

The quartet built up a strong lead over the hills, despite the efforts of Vini Zabù-KTM behind.

Ciccone, who usually rides for trade team Trek-Segafredo, took his chance 10km from the line on the final ascent of the Colla Micheri, staying away to the end to clinch victory on his first race day of the season.

"Leaving the mark at the first race of the year is a great feeling," said Ciccone via Trek-Segafredo press release. "Honestly, I knew I was good at training camp, we worked very well there, and in the last few days, I've been fine-tuning the condition to be ready for this race. But having a good feeling and winning, of course, is not mathematical.

"When we started the climb for the last time, I knew it could be the right time to go solo. Rosa was pulling hard to make the selection, and I waited for his drop in speed to make my attack. From there to the finish line, there was still one more KOM and a tricky false flat stretch – that was the point that worried me the most."

How it unfolded

The Trofeo Laigueglia marked the start of the Italian race season and the beginning of the season-long Coppa Italia competition. The 203km semi-classic is also the first one-day race of the newly introduced ProSeries calendar.

With two large hills en route in the form of Cima Paravenna and Testico, plus four laps of a hilly circuit to finish, the race usually sees puncheurs and climbers triumph.

A fast start saw the break of the day form after 33km of racing, with Antonio Di Sante (Sangemini-Trevigiani-MG. K Vis) and Matteo Basseggio (General Store-Essegibi-F.lli Curia) getting away and quickly building an eight-minute gap.

Back in the peloton, the Italian national team (Giulio Ciccone), Arkéa-Samsic (Diego Rosa), and Vini Zabù-KTM (Giovanni Visconti) worked at the front in service of their leaders.

At the 110km mark on Testico, Arkéa took over, swiftly bringing the gap down to three minutes. It would only fall from there, with the descent seeing another minute drop away.

As the leaders began the first of four laps of the final circuit, it was almost over. They were duly caught the first time up the Colla Micheri (2km at 8.2 per cent), while the Capo Mele – a fixture on Milan-San Remo – lay in wait.

Diego Rosa jumped away the second time up the climb, bringing Ciccone, Girmay and Tizza along for the ride.

The quartet enjoyed a 25-second lead as Vini Zabù led the chase. The next time up Micheri, Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-RusVelo) led a small group in pursuit with Lorenzo Rota (Vini Zabù-KTM), Davide Gabburo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Andrea Vendrame (AG2R La Mondiale).

Tizza was the first to drop back from the lead group, and soon after there was movement off the front as Ciccone made his move on the final ascent of Micheri with 10km to go. Girmay and Rosa chased hard, but Ciccone enjoyed a 15-second advantage on the Capo Mele.

From there, it was simply a fight for the minor placings as Ciccone soloed home. Girmay out-sprinted Rosa for second, while Vendrame was best of the rest in fourth.

Results


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy National Team

5:10:27

2

Biniam Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence

0:00:32

3

Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic

4

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

0:01:17

5

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM

6

Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo

7

Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

0:01:21

8

Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir

0:01:48

9

Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

0:01:55

10

Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Arvedi

11

Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM

0:02:07

12

Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

13

Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo

14

Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

15

Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Biesse Arvedi

16

Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

17

Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale

18

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko One Provence

19

Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko One Provence

20

Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic

21

Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM

22

Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM

0:02:11

23

Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM

0:02:19

24

Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM

25

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy National Team

0:03:53

26

Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic

0:05:35

27

Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane

28

Davide Casarotto (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia

29

Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic

30

Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia

31

Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo

32

Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

33

Luca Raggio (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools

34

Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

35

Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

0:06:38

36

Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo

37

Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol

0:08:00

38

Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

0:08:57

39

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane

40

Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane

41

Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

0:09:51

42

Paolo Totò (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega

43

Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria

44

Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

45

Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane

46

Ivan Martinelli (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools

47

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo

48

Raffaele Radice (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis

49

Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan

50

Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Colpack - Ballan

51

Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan

52

Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale

53

Riccardo Lucca (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia

54

Marc Oliver Pritzen (RSA) NTT Continental Cycling Team

55

Samuele Rubino (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team

56

Michael Belleri (Ita) Biesse Arvedi

DNF

Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo

DNF

Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo

DNF

Riccardo Bobbo (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team

DNF

Mattia Guasco (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team

DNF

Martin Lavrič (Slo) NTT Continental Cycling Team

DNF

Leonardo Marchiori (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team

DNF

Daniele Braidot (Ita) Italy National Team

DNF

Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy National Team

DNF

Luca Coati (Ita) Italy National Team

DNF

Niccolò Ferri (Ita) Italy National Team

DNF

Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Italy National Team

DNF

Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko One Provence

DNF

Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko One Provence

DNF

Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko One Provence

DNF

Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo Delko One Provence

DNF

Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

DNF

Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

DNF

Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM

DNF

Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane

DNF

Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane

DNF

Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic

DNF

Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic

DNF

Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic

DNF

Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

DNF

Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

DNF

Matteo Baseggio (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia

DNF

Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia

DNF

Riccardo Tosin (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia

DNF

Sander Andersen (Den) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia

DNF

Michael Bresciani (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools

DNF

Nicholas Rinaldi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools

DNF

Daniel Nastasi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools

DNF

Nicolas Nesi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools

DNF

Orlando Pitzanti (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools

DNF

Matteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Arvedi

DNF

Jacopo Menegotto (Ita) Biesse Arvedi

DNF

Davide Plebani (Ita) Biesse Arvedi

DNF

Stefano Taglietti (Ita) Biesse Arvedi

DNF

Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan

DNF

Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan

DNF

Tommaso Rigatti (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan

DNF

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan

DNF

Francesco Di Felice (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis

DNF

Alessandro Marinozzi (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis

DNF

Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis

DNF

Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis

DNF

Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis

DNF

Artur Sowinski (Pol) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis

DNF

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol

DNF

Simone Raccani (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol

DNF

Marco Grendene (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol

DNF

Massimo Orlandi (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol

DNF

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol

DNF

Matúš Štoček (Svk) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol

DNF

Federico Burchio (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega

DNF

Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega

DNF

Dario Puccioni (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega

DNF

Matteo Rotondi (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega

DNF

Antonio Santoro (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega

DNF

Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega

DNF

Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria

DNF

Matteo Gaido (Ita) Giotti Victoria

DNF

Ciprian Ioan Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria

DNF

Viktor Filutás (Hun) Giotti Victoria

DNF

Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria

DNF

Raul-Antonio Sinza (Rom) Giotti Victoria

DNF

Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Prodir

DNF

Andrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir

DNF

Kristaps Pelcers (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir

DNF

Charly Petelin (Lux) Amore & Vita - Prodir

DNS

August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

