Ciccone wins Trofeo Laigueglia
Giulio Ciccone (Italy National Team) won the Trofeo Laigueglia, soloing off the front of a late attack group on the hilly closing circuit on the Ligurian coast. The 25-year-old beat Biniam Girmay (Nippo Delko One Provence) and Diego Rosa (Arkéa-Samsic) by 31 seconds to secure the sixth win of his career.
The Italian had made it away with the duo and Marco Tizza (Amore & Vita-Prodir) on the second of four laps in Laigueglia, some 30km from the finish.
The quartet built up a strong lead over the hills, despite the efforts of Vini Zabù-KTM behind.
Ciccone, who usually rides for trade team Trek-Segafredo, took his chance 10km from the line on the final ascent of the Colla Micheri, staying away to the end to clinch victory on his first race day of the season.
"Leaving the mark at the first race of the year is a great feeling," said Ciccone via Trek-Segafredo press release. "Honestly, I knew I was good at training camp, we worked very well there, and in the last few days, I've been fine-tuning the condition to be ready for this race. But having a good feeling and winning, of course, is not mathematical.
"When we started the climb for the last time, I knew it could be the right time to go solo. Rosa was pulling hard to make the selection, and I waited for his drop in speed to make my attack. From there to the finish line, there was still one more KOM and a tricky false flat stretch – that was the point that worried me the most."
How it unfolded
The Trofeo Laigueglia marked the start of the Italian race season and the beginning of the season-long Coppa Italia competition. The 203km semi-classic is also the first one-day race of the newly introduced ProSeries calendar.
With two large hills en route in the form of Cima Paravenna and Testico, plus four laps of a hilly circuit to finish, the race usually sees puncheurs and climbers triumph.
A fast start saw the break of the day form after 33km of racing, with Antonio Di Sante (Sangemini-Trevigiani-MG. K Vis) and Matteo Basseggio (General Store-Essegibi-F.lli Curia) getting away and quickly building an eight-minute gap.
Back in the peloton, the Italian national team (Giulio Ciccone), Arkéa-Samsic (Diego Rosa), and Vini Zabù-KTM (Giovanni Visconti) worked at the front in service of their leaders.
At the 110km mark on Testico, Arkéa took over, swiftly bringing the gap down to three minutes. It would only fall from there, with the descent seeing another minute drop away.
As the leaders began the first of four laps of the final circuit, it was almost over. They were duly caught the first time up the Colla Micheri (2km at 8.2 per cent), while the Capo Mele – a fixture on Milan-San Remo – lay in wait.
Diego Rosa jumped away the second time up the climb, bringing Ciccone, Girmay and Tizza along for the ride.
The quartet enjoyed a 25-second lead as Vini Zabù led the chase. The next time up Micheri, Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-RusVelo) led a small group in pursuit with Lorenzo Rota (Vini Zabù-KTM), Davide Gabburo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Andrea Vendrame (AG2R La Mondiale).
Tizza was the first to drop back from the lead group, and soon after there was movement off the front as Ciccone made his move on the final ascent of Micheri with 10km to go. Girmay and Rosa chased hard, but Ciccone enjoyed a 15-second advantage on the Capo Mele.
From there, it was simply a fight for the minor placings as Ciccone soloed home. Girmay out-sprinted Rosa for second, while Vendrame was best of the rest in fourth.
Results
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy National Team
5:10:27
2
Biniam Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
0:00:32
3
Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic
4
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
0:01:17
5
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
6
Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
7
Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
0:01:21
8
Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
0:01:48
9
Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
0:01:55
10
Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
11
Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
0:02:07
12
Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
13
Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo
14
Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
15
Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
16
Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
17
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
18
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko One Provence
19
Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko One Provence
20
Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
21
Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
22
Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
0:02:11
23
Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
0:02:19
24
Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
25
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy National Team
0:03:53
26
Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
0:05:35
27
Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
28
Davide Casarotto (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
29
Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
30
Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
31
Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
32
Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33
Luca Raggio (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
34
Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35
Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
0:06:38
36
Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
37
Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
0:08:00
38
Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
0:08:57
39
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
40
Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
41
Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
0:09:51
42
Paolo Totò (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
43
Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
44
Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
45
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
46
Ivan Martinelli (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
47
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo
48
Raffaele Radice (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
49
Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
50
Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Colpack - Ballan
51
Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
52
Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
53
Riccardo Lucca (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
54
Marc Oliver Pritzen (RSA) NTT Continental Cycling Team
55
Samuele Rubino (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team
56
Michael Belleri (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
DNF
Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo
DNF
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
DNF
Riccardo Bobbo (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team
DNF
Mattia Guasco (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team
DNF
Martin Lavrič (Slo) NTT Continental Cycling Team
DNF
Leonardo Marchiori (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team
DNF
Daniele Braidot (Ita) Italy National Team
DNF
Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy National Team
DNF
Luca Coati (Ita) Italy National Team
DNF
Niccolò Ferri (Ita) Italy National Team
DNF
Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Italy National Team
DNF
Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko One Provence
DNF
Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko One Provence
DNF
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko One Provence
DNF
Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo Delko One Provence
DNF
Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNF
Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNF
Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
DNF
Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
DNF
Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
DNF
Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNF
Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNF
Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNF
Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNF
Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNF
Matteo Baseggio (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
DNF
Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
DNF
Riccardo Tosin (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
DNF
Sander Andersen (Den) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
DNF
Michael Bresciani (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
DNF
Nicholas Rinaldi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
DNF
Daniel Nastasi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
DNF
Nicolas Nesi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
DNF
Orlando Pitzanti (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
DNF
Matteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
DNF
Jacopo Menegotto (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
DNF
Davide Plebani (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
DNF
Stefano Taglietti (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
DNF
Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
DNF
Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
DNF
Tommaso Rigatti (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
DNF
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
DNF
Francesco Di Felice (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
DNF
Alessandro Marinozzi (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
DNF
Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
DNF
Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
DNF
Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
DNF
Artur Sowinski (Pol) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
DNF
Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
DNF
Simone Raccani (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
DNF
Marco Grendene (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
DNF
Massimo Orlandi (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
DNF
Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
DNF
Matúš Štoček (Svk) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
DNF
Federico Burchio (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
DNF
Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
DNF
Dario Puccioni (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
DNF
Matteo Rotondi (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
DNF
Antonio Santoro (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
DNF
Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
DNF
Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNF
Matteo Gaido (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNF
Ciprian Ioan Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNF
Viktor Filutás (Hun) Giotti Victoria
DNF
Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNF
Raul-Antonio Sinza (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNF
Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNF
Andrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNF
Kristaps Pelcers (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNF
Charly Petelin (Lux) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNS
August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team