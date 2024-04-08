Can cicadas bite? How to prepare when 'trillions' are expected to descend this summer

Two separate cicada broods will emerge this year – a simultaneous event that hasn’t occurred in 221 years and won’t happen again until 2245.

Seventeen states will see “trillions” of Brood XII and Brood XIX cicadas later this spring and early summer. That may feel like deja vu to many Americans who remember the Brood X cicadas of 2021, which emerged in most of the Midwest and some eastern states.

If you're dreading the upcoming invasion, you may be picturing a yard full of dead carcasses and the seemingly never-ending noise. But are cicadas harmful to you or your yard?

Cicada bug resting on large leafy plant outdoors.

Do cicadas bite?

Cicadas do not bite because they don’t have the mouthparts, pest experts previously told the Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network. They instead use a long, straw-like tube to suck the fluids from trees.

Are cicadas harmful?

Though annoying, cicadas are not harmful to you or your pets. There’s no need to be concerned about your dog or cat eating fallen cicadas. Many wildlife species will even benefit from the extra protein.

They may also help your plants – the decomposing bodies of cicadas contain lots of nitrogen, which makes for good fertilizer, IndyStar reports. There is some concern for small trees, however, because female cicadas use a saw-like appendage to lay eggs on them, causing damage to branches. This results in a “natural pruning,” experts previously told USA TODAY and you may see “flagging,” or patches of withered and wilted leaves. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends wrapping young tree branches in mesh.

The only harm might be to your sanity – cicadas make a buzzing noise that can be as loud as a lawnmower, about 100 decibels. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's legal limit for noise level in the workplace is 90 decibels over eight hours, the length of an average workday in the U.S.

But cicadas are unlikely to cause hearing damage for the average American, who likely isn’t getting close enough or staying near them long enough to experience adverse effects, experts previously told USA TODAY.

Still, the noise can cause anxiety or discomfort, especially for those with sensory sensitivity. Check out USA TODAY’s full guide on how to tune out the fears of cicada noise.

Tips and tricks: How to save your trees and shrubs from damage

When do cicadas come out in 2024?

The two cicada broods will begin to emerge starting in mid-May and ending in late June. If the weather is consistently warm and dry, the cicadas will finish mating sooner, which would mean a shorter season. Their typical lifespan is four to six weeks, and they will start to die off in late June.

Expect cicadas in these states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Virginia

Cicada invasion is coming: How and where dual cicada broods will emerge

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do cicadas bite? Prepare for spring's incoming swarm with these tips