The cicadas have arrived in some states: Can they bite or sting? Are they dangerous to pets? What you need to know.

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·4 min read

After hanging out underground for 17 years, a new brood of periodical cicadas has officially popped up in people's backyards.

This year, a group of cicadas known as Brood X is expected to appear in the District of Columbia and at least parts of these 15 states: Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Gene Kritsky, a periodical cicada expert and dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, told USA TODAY cicadas would emerge when soil temperatures reached 64 degrees. Kritsky predicted they'd arrive in late-April or early May, which seems to be the case for some Americans.

Already people are posting photos and videos of cicada sightings in their backyards and homes. Dr. Beverly Howard photographed her twin granddaughters taking a closer look at a group of cicadas near her home in Burke, Virginia.

Twins Meena and Nyla Claytor-Howard, 4, find a group of cicadas at their grandmother&#39;s home in Burke, Va.
Twins Meena and Nyla Claytor-Howard, 4, find a group of cicadas at their grandmother's home in Burke, Va.

As this year's batch of cicadas start swarming parts of the country, USA TODAY is breaking down the latest updates and tips you need to know.

What are they?

This group of periodical cicadas, called Brood X, have been feeding on sap from roots of plants underground for the last 17 years. After emerging, they will spend two to four weeks "courting, mating, flying, driving people crazy, being eaten by everything" said Michael Raupp, emeritus professor of entomology at the University of Maryland.

The cicadas will lay their eggs which will hatch 4 to 6 weeks later. Then their offspring will repeat the cycle and head back underground until 2038.

While above ground for the next weeks, cicadas will be loud. Raupp said they can emit sounds between 80 and 100 decibels, equivalent to a low flying airplane or a lawnmower.

What do we know about them?

Kritsky said when cicadas emerge from underground, they will appear white. Once they shed out of their old skin and develop an exoskeleton, their yellow and black color will appear.

As for the loud noises they make, males are the only ones who can create the noise. They do so when they're calling for other females to mate. The intensity of the noises should decrease within two weeks, Kritsky said.

Once the mating process is over and eggs are hatched, the cicadas die and their offspring will repeat the cycle. Female cicadas can hatch up to 500 eggs, Kritsky said.

Although they don't swarm in packs like bees, Kritsky said cicadas do congregate in the hundreds around trees.

Will you spot a cicada?: Cicada swarms are coming to a state near you. Here's what to know

Four-year-old twins, Meena and Nyla Claytor-Howard, collect and observe a group of cicadas near their grandmother&#39;s home in Burke, Virginia.
Four-year-old twins, Meena and Nyla Claytor-Howard, collect and observe a group of cicadas near their grandmother's home in Burke, Virginia.

How can we track them?

Funded through Mount St. Joseph University, Kritsky created a crowdsourced app, Cicadas Safari, where people can send in photos of the cicadas they find. The app is free, and Kritsky said once someone downloads a photo, the app tracks the location to verify the latest cicada sightings.

Are they dangerous?

Kritsky said cicadas don't sting or bite. If an animal or dog eats a few dozen cicadas, Kritsky said it will be okay. However, if they eat hundreds of cicadas in one sitting, the animal may experience bowel obstructions.

"They're just going to drink sap and mate. They won't eat your plants or carry away small children," Kritsky said.

What should I do if they're in my yard?

"If you see a group of cicadas, you've got to just let cicadas be cicadas," Kritsky said.

The bugs don't have pads to pick up pesticides like cockroaches do, so bug sprays won't work, Kritsky said. He also mentioned cicadas won't affect anyone's gardens or plants because they don't chew on things.

They do drink sap from trees or stems. If you'd like to protect a small tree, Kritsky recommends wrapping it in a protective layer. If you're still looking to protect your garden and plants, you can create a physical barrier around them. If your plants or bushes are damaged, you can revive them with extra water and mulch.

How to protect your garden: 4 easy ways to protect your garden from the cicada masses

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cicadas arriving: What are they? Can they bite or sting? What to know.

Latest Stories

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • NBA playoffs odds: Why are the 76ers such a disrespected No. 1 seed?

    The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • Seven medical professionals charged with homicide in death of Diego Maradona

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • 'Guy can't control himself:' Brayden Schenn on Nazem Kadri's hit to Justin Faulk

    The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

    The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

  • It's happening: Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal to play TE

    The Tim Tebow comeback is officially here.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Josh Taylor is showing boxing's biggest stars how game should be played

    Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.

  • How these fantasy baseball stars are 'breaking the game'

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski is joined by MLB.com's Sarah Langs to take a deeper dive into two of the game's most impactful players for fantasy managers.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football draft rankings: Defenses

    Looking to secure those defense and special teams points? Our analysts reveal their 2021 DST draft rankings.

  • Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. embraces bigger role in playoffs

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's sidekick in last year's playoffs was Jamal Murray. This year, it'll be Michael Porter Jr. The small forward averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in a breakout season while helping the Denver Nuggets overcome a bundle of injuries, most notably Murray's season-ending ACL tear last month. “Michael's going to be ultra important for us on both ends of the floor. He's got to be that second scoring option for us,” said coach Michael Malone, whose team opens its best-of-seven series against Portland on Saturday night. "He was really important for our postseason run last year and I have no doubt that he's up for the challenge this year.” Porter, who missed his rookie season in 2018-19 because of a back injury that limited him to three games at Missouri, earned Malone's trust by ratcheting up his game when play resumed in the bubble at Walt Disney World last season. Porter was working his way through defensive deficiencies and averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench before play was suspended because of the coronavirus. “We went down to Orlando, we didn't have anybody, we had all bigs, and Michael got a tremendous chance to play in the eight seeding games," said Malone. Porter was named to the All-Bubble Second Team after averaging 22 points and 8.6 assists in Denver’s eight seeding games. “I think that allowed Michael to get confidence in himself, but also his teammates, the coaching staff to say, ‘OK, you know what? We can throw more at this kid and he’s more than ready to take it and run with it,'” Malone said. “And that translated into the postseason,” where Porter averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 boards in a prelude to his breakout season. Malone said he wondered whether the Nuggets could win half of their remaining 18 games after Murray, who averaged 31 points in last year's playoffs, got hurt on April 12. “How are we going to weather the storm?” Malone said. “And Michael continued to step up his game even more, allowing us to go 13-5 down the stretch." Porter did this despite drawing extra attention from opponents. With Murray and Jokic on the court, Porter often got the ball for wide-open 3s or uncontested drives. But “when you're the focal point of a team's scouting report, you've got to really use your head to get shots," Porter said. And rebounds — playing more on the wing than “just chillin' in the corner” makes it harder to crash the boards. Porter is still stuffing the stat sheet, however, and continuing to round out his game, which now includes some bona fide defensive pluck. And he's eager to take this heavier role into the postseason. “I have more responsibility on my shoulders and I'm welcoming it,” Porter said. “I'm embracing it. It's where I wanted to be, progressing, taking a jump. "I want to take a jump every year. I'm never going to be content. So, I'm embracing it and I'm excited to see what teams throw at me and how I'm going to overcome.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press