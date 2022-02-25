CIBC revenue growth outpaces expenses, proposes stock split

·3 min read

TORONTO — CIBC's strategy of investing in its own growthhas led to increased revenue and earnings from loans, fees and capital markets in the first quarter that outpaced rising expenses, chief executive Victor Dodig said Friday.

The 11 per cent revenue growth reported for the quarter ending Jan. 31 was slightly ahead of the 10 per cent growth in expenses as CIBC continued to invest in technology and other client-focused investments to grow market share.

"We have invested significant resources to enhance our banking capabilities, to grow market share and to streamline our cost base. I think you can see all of this in our results," Dodig said during a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the bank's first-quarter results.

Just this week the bank announced it was investing in cloud-based banking platform Pollinate to bring its small and medium-sized digital business payments and banking system Tyl to Canada. In January the bank also struck a deal to use nCino Inc.'s cloud platform to streamline business banking.

Dodig said the investments will not only help the bank grow but also better prepare it for a future where open banking -- which allows people to securely share their banking data with third-parties such as tech companies -- is the norm.

To help boost personal banking, CIBC also invested to take over Costco's MasterCard portfolio last year, with existing clients expected to be switched over to CIBC-linked cards in March.

While growth-related investments helped push up costs, chief financial officer Hratch Panossian said expenses were also up due to performance-based compensation, inflation, and increased activity including business development, offset by some efficiency improvements.

He said that while the bank is focused on growth, it could also dial back spending if necessary.

"We have the ability to manage the pace of investment in the face of a more challenging operating environment in order to work towards our positive operating leverage target."

Overall CIBC reported a profit of $1.87 billion or $4.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $1.63 billion or $3.55 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $5.50 billion for the quarter, up from $4.96 billion, while provisions for credit losses amounted to $75 million compared with $147 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $4.08 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.58 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.67 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman noted that trading revenue, up 75 per cent from the previous quarter, was 49 per cent higher than his expectations.

Grauman said it was a key driver in beating his overall estimates, but said it would be a mistake to dismiss the results as simply a trading beat because the bank also posted 14 per cent loan growth, slightly positive operating leverage and positive results in its property and casualty business.

”When we dig into the results we see a lot to highlight beyond capital markets strength," he said in a note.

CIBC also proposed a two-for-one stock split as it reported results Friday, subject to approval by shareholders at its annual meeting on April 7, as well as requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

Dodig said the stock split proposal comes after the bank has seen its share price appreciate significantly, with the bank's shares trading at around $160 a share in recent weeks compared with a little over $100 a share before the pandemic.

"That makes now a good time to announce a split, which would make our shares more accessible to many retail investors," said Dodig.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CIBC Declares Dividends for the Quarter Ending April 30, 2022

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.61 per share on common shares for the quarter ending April 30, 2022 payable on April 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2022.

  • WRAPUP 2-Canada's CIBC, National Bank profits beat estimates on lending, markets units

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and National Bank of Canada both comfortably beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Friday, driven by loan and fee growth, as well as strength in their capital markets businesses. The lenders join Royal Bank of Canada in posting positive earnings surprises in a quarter in which analysts had expected some challenges, particularly higher expenses and a lower contribution from trading businesses following a record quarter a year earlier. CIBC shares jumped 4% to C$161.09, while National Bank added 1.5% to C$102.27 in early trading, compared with 0.2% rise in the benchmark Toronto stock benchmark.

  • Analysts Estimate C3.ai, Inc. (AI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • National Bank of Canada reports $932M Q1 profit, beats expectations

    MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada beat expectations as it reported a first-quarter profit of $932 million compared with $761 million a year earlier. The Montreal-based bank says the profit for the quarter ended Jan. 31 totalled $2.65 per diluted share, up from $2.15 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $2.47 billion, up from $2.22 billion. The quarter included a $2-million reversal of its provisions for credit losses compared with the $81 million it set aside for bad loans in the

  • Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money, points for outburst

    Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men's professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles. In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake “a further review of the incident.” Zverev was the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up.

  • 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

    These top TSX dividend stocks look undervalued right now. The post 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Baytex, Nutrien at 52-Week Highs on News

    Baytex Energy Corp. (T.BTE) hit a new 52-week high of $5.38 Friday. Baytex Energy’s net income more ...

  • UPDATE 1-Canada's CIBC profit beats estimates on business lending, capital markets

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) comfortably beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Friday as adjusted profit rose 14% from a year earlier, thanks to lower provisions for credit losses and higher revenue across all its major units. Net income excluding one-off items increased to C$4.08 a share in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$3.58 a year earlier. Canada's No. 5 lender reported higher revenues on both a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis, with strength in its Canadian commercial and wealth business in particular highlighting the return of business borrowers who had pulled back for most of the pandemic.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,761.93, up 17.76 points.) Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 56 cents, or 2.2 per cent, to $25.44 on 23.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $37.03 on 20.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down three cents, or 1.9 per cent, to $1.52 on 20.4 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Ene

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of