CIBC reports $1.67B Q3 profit, down from $1.73B a year ago
TORONTO — CIBC says it earned $1.67 billion in its third quarter, down from $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year.
The bank says its net income amounted to $1.78 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from $1.88 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $5.57 billion, up from $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year.
Provisions for credit losses totalled $243 million compared with a reversal of credit losses that amounted to $99 million in its third quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $1.85 per diluted share compared with an adjusted profit of $1.96 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.83 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)
The Canadian Press