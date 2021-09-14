Ciara wore Russell Wilson's Super Bowl ring to the Met Gala to complete Seahawks dress

The Met Gala is known for its excess. Celebrities show up wearing some truly eye-catching outfits to justify paying $30,000 for a seat. The person who wears the most outrageous and expensive outfit wins.

That's not actually how it works. The Met Gala is a fundraising event, not a competition. It does, however, often feel like showing off earns celebrities some star points ... or at least some extra press.

If you are looking to "win" the Met Gala, you have to go all out. And when your husband has a massive Super Bowl ring with 172 diamonds sitting around the house, you make sure to wear it as an accessory.

That's precisely what Russell Wilson's wife Ciara did at Monday night's Met Gala.

Ciara wore Russell Wilson's Super Bowl ring to the Met Gala. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Ciara's entire outfit was a shoutout to her husband. Her dress was inspired by the Seahawks' color rush uniforms. On the front, Ciara wore Wilson's No. 3. She also carried around a purse shaped like a football. The Super Bowl ring wasn't technically necessary, but it made one heck of a statement.

Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka also dazzle at Met Gala

Other athletes who attended the event didn't go with sports-focused outfits, but still pulled off some bold looks. Serena Williams showed up wearing a cape.

Serena Williams wore a cape to the Met Gala. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tennis stars came out in force at the event. Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez all impressed with their outfits.

Naomi Osaka attends 2021 Met Gala. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Carolina Herrera dress Leylah Fernandez wore to the Met Gala was inspired by the dresses Serena and Venus wore for a Vogue shoot back in 1998. How cool is that? pic.twitter.com/sbTuM6618O — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) September 14, 2021

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe modeled her outfit after the United States flag.

Megan Rapinoe wore American Flag colors at the Met Gala. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry went with more traditional looks.

Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry at the Met Gala. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

Simone Biles' dress reportedly weighed 88 pounds.