Ciara Talks 'New Chapter' in Denver After Russell Wilson Signs With Broncos: 'I'm Really Excited'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage Russell Wilson and Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson have started a "new chapter" in Denver, the superstar singer tells PEOPLE.

After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson, 33, was part of a blockbuster NFL trade that sent him, and his family, to the Denver Broncos. Now, he and Ciara, 36, are adjusting to life in their new city.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," the 36-year-old mother-of-three tells PEOPLE.

Specifically, Ciara, who is partnering with Ten to One Rum, says she's taken to the "incredible culture" in Denver. "The people are so sweet. It's the perfect combination of things. The restaurants have been amazing. So I'm excited."

What she didn't expect however, was the wildlife in Colorado. "I think I'm going to definitely become more of an outdoorsy girl," says Ciara. "So far, I've encountered a snake. We have geese on the lawn that I'm chasing off," she says.

The mother-of-three shared a more specific gripe with the neighborhood geese. "I don't like the geese poop because my babies have to run around," she says. "Russ has a video of me chasing a goose. 'Ahh!' I'm running like that. So I'm in that space now."

On one hand, the Wilsons left behind rainy days in Seattle, but now they're battling a new nuisance brought on by the weather — moths.

"It's moth season. Literally, we open our door, and a handful of moths fall down," Ciara says. "So the moth season's almost over. I'm curious more so about camping outside. I'm inspired being there, honestly."

Ciara finds inspiration from her quarterback husband, too. "He's just special," she says. "I think most importantly, I'm just excited for Russ in this next, this new chapter of his career. This is year 11 for him. He's been so blessed to have rocked the first 10 years."

When the couple gets downtime during their busy schedules, they love to host at their home. "We are people people. We love getting together and having conversations and eating the food together, the kids running around. That's just who I am" Ciara tells PEOPLE.

Next for Ciara, she's excited to host the first dinner in support of her foundation, The Why Not Youth Foundation. "Being able to have an impact [in Denver] is exciting for us," she says.

"And then of course, when we do a dinner, we're going to have Ten To One in the mix," she says. "It's going to be a good time."