Ciara And Russell Wilson Have A Blast Doing Gender Reveal With Cannons
Russell Wilson and Ciara had a blast announcing the sex of their third child on Tuesday.
The celebrity couple used cannons to shoot colored powder ― pink for a girl, blue for a boy ― into the air.
They filmed the reveal for social media with the help of Future Jr., Ciara’s 5-year-old son with rapper Future, and 2-year-old Sierra, her first child with Wilson.
Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara
Prince 🤴🏽 or Princess👸🏽??? pic.twitter.com/JcI9mLUQEp
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 14, 2020
According the powder, the couple is expecting a boy.
Ciara first announced she was pregnant in January by posting an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini. However, she hasn’t announced the baby’s due date.
