Ciara And Russell Wilson Have A Blast Doing Gender Reveal With Cannons

Russell Wilson and Ciara had a blast announcing the sex of their third child on Tuesday.

The celebrity couple used cannons to shoot colored powder ― pink for a girl, blue for a boy ― into the air.

They filmed the reveal for social media with the help of Future Jr., Ciara’s 5-year-old son with rapper Future, and 2-year-old Sierra, her first child with Wilson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According the powder, the couple is expecting a boy.

Ciara first announced she was pregnant in January by posting an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini. However, she hasn’t announced the baby’s due date.

Related...

Russell Wilson's Hair Just Had The Busiest 3 Days In History

Coronavirus Hits Music Biz: Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Pearl Jam Cancel Shows

Jimmy Fallon's Daughter Crashes Russell Wilson And Ciara Interview

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.