Ciara Reveals Why She Decided to Call It Quits with Future: 'It's Almost Like Your Taste Buds Change'

The singer said becoming a mother also shifted her relationship with the rapper

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Future and Ciara attend the 2013 BET Awards.

Ciara is reflecting on the moment she knew it was time to end things with her ex Future.

While appearing on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the "Level Up" singer, 37, explained that the realization crept up gradually.

"It's almost like your taste buds change," she told host Alex Cooper, per Entertainment Tonight. "You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I'm looking for a change but what does that mean?"

Ciara said becoming a mother also shifted things for her. She and Future — who began dating in 2012 and later got engaged — welcomed a son, Future Zahir, together in May 2014 before breaking up that same year.

Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Ciara and Future perform together on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon' in July 2013.

"When you have a child, it's very important to me, it's no time to play around," she explained. "I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?"

"I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full," she told Cooper of what she seeks in a relationship, before adding of her time with Future, "When you're tired, you're tired and don't nobody want to be tired all the time."

"Those are things that come to my mind when I process, when I was making a pivotal moment in my life," she added.

Ciara went on to marry NFL star Russell Wilson in July 2016, and the couple have since welcomed daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. They are currently expecting their third child together.

While Ciara and Future, 39, continue to co-parent their son together, their relationship remains rocky. The rapper appeared to take a swipe at Wilson, 34, in his July single “Turn Yo Clic Up.” In the track's second verse, he raps, “I got it out the field / F--- Russell,” appearing to reference the Denver Broncos quarterback.

Ciara/Instagram Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together.

Back in 2019, Future also took aim at Russell while appearing on FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show, accusing the athlete of not holding Ciara back from bashing him on social media.

"He not being a man in that position,” he said at the time. “He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

Last month, Ciara addressed her co-parenting dynamic with Future during an interview with The Shade Room’s Thembi Mawema, and seemed to hint that the situation was difficult.

“What is co-parenting like for you guys?” Mawema asked, prompting Ciara to burst out laughing.

Mawema joined in on the laughter and said, “I’m dead,” as she reacted to Ciara's unexpected response to her question.

Over the years, Future has made numerous unflattering allegations against Ciara publicly, including that she prevents him from seeing their son. In a series of tweets in 2020, he also accused the Grammy winner of having "control problems" and claimed he paid her “15k a month” in child support.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Ciara believed her ex-fiancé was stirring up drama to "promote his music by staying in the press using her name."

“He does not nor has he ever paid $15,000 in child support. It’s just not true,” the source added. “Ciara has never prevented him from seeing his child.”



