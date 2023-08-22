Ciara Responds to Critic Who Said She’s Making ‘TikTok Music': ‘That Makes No Sense’

The singer responded to a critique of "BRB," a song that is featured on her recently-released EP 'CiCi'

Ciara has responded to criticism regarding her song “BRB,” which is featured on her recently-released EP CiCi.

On Sunday, the singer, 37, caught wind of a comment on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user who likened her music to “TikTok music.” For her response, the mother of three pointed out that despite the critique that she’s managed to capture the user’s attention.

"And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it," Ciara wrote.

Following Ciara’s response, another user praised the singer for clapping back at the negativity. “THANK YOU FOR LETTING #CICI OUT ON THESE H---! SHUT ‘EM UP, FAVE!!!” the fan tweeted.

“Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate .. that makes no sense,” she concluded in response to the claim that she makes “TikTok music.”

In addition to “BRB,” Ciara’s latest EP also features her Lil Baby-assisted track “Forever,” and “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown. The Atlanta native shot the video for “HWR” while pregnant with her fourth child, the third with husband Russell Wilson.

For her pregnancy reveal, Ciara shared a clip from her and Wilson’s anniversary trip to Japan last month. In the footage, she danced in front of a pool and showcased her growing baby bump to the camera.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️," her caption read, using the lyrics from her song “How We Roll.”

"Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," a source told PEOPLE.

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch," the insider continued.

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids," they added.

Ciara is already a mom to 3-year-old son Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 6, who she shares with the Denver Broncos quarterback, 34. She also shares son Future Zahir, 9, with ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

The singer recently told PEOPLE that she values spending time with her family amid their busy schedules and the ever-changing seasons.

“I think it's good energy rolling back into back-to-school and the season, and new music for me. This summer was jam-packed with music and creative concepts for me, so I'm excited about the stuff I've done as well. It's been adventurous, to say the least, but I've enjoyed every bit of it every day,” she explained.

