Ciara laughs and laughs... and laughs when asked about co-parenting with Future

Ciara is pregnant with her fourth child — her third with husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. And as far as Ciara's concerned, the less said about her other baby father, the better.

The "Goodies" singer sat for an interview with The Shade Room and was asked about co-parenting with rapper and archenemy Future. Her response was priceless.

Ciara

Ciara

Instead of going through the whole rigamarole of her strained relationship with her former fiancé and forever baby daddy, Ciara just laughed her gorgeous head off as interviewer Thembi Mawema joins in because she doesn't know what else to do.

"Thembi, you're awesome," the 37-year-old said at the end of her giggle fest.

"I feel like that says it all," Mawema concludes.

It sure does. Future — who's been shading Ciara and her husband for years in his music, on social media, and probably to random strangers he meets on the street — and Ciara are most likely not sharing school pickup duties for their 9-year-old son Future Zahir.

After their relationship ended in 2014, Ciara unsuccessfully tried to sue her ex in 2016 for libel after he made a series of tweets and interviews bashing her. And the hits keep coming. Just this summer Future appeared on Quavo's "Turn Yo Clic Up," spitting a line about "f--- Russell." And it's got millions of streams.

But when dealing with that level of petty, what else can one do but laugh? Laugh with your millionaire quarterback husband.

