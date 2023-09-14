Ciara Laughs for 15 Seconds Straight When Asked About Co-Parenting with Future

The singer shares son Future Zahir, 9, with the rapper, her ex-fiancé

Prince Williams/Wireimage; Leon Bennett/Getty Images Ciara and Future share son Future Zahir, 9

Ciara is cracking the lid on what her relationship with ex-fiancé Future looks like.

During an interview with The Shade Room’s Thembi Mawema, the singer, 37, was asked about her relationship with the rapper, 39, which left her at a loss for words.

“What is co-parenting like for you guys?” Mawema asked, prompting Ciara to break into a fit of giggles that lasted for more than 15 seconds.

The two descended into laughter — at one point Mawema said, “I’m dead,” at the response she got as Ciara added, “You’re awesome.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Pregnant Ciara Stars in Cute 'Family Roll Call' TikTok with Her Kids and Shows Off Hint of Bare Bump

The “Goodies” singer shares son Future Zahir, 9, with her ex-fiancé. A few months after he was born, she and Future split, ending their engagement amid reports of the rapper’s alleged infidelity.

Since their split in 2014, the rapper has made multiple public statements about Ciara, including claiming she prevents him from seeing their son. A source close to Ciara told PEOPLE at the time that the claims were unfounded, and she believed he was using the attention to “promote his music.”

“He does not nor has he ever paid $15,000 in child support. It’s just not true,” the source said. “Ciara has never prevented him from seeing his child.”

Ciara Instagram Ciara and her son Future Zahir, 9

Related: All About Ciara and Russell Wilson's 3 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, 34, are currently expecting their third baby next year. The couple is already parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3.

In August, Ciara announced her pregnancy in a video shared on Instagram. The video, which was shot by the NFL star, featured her growing bump.

Story continues

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Recording Academy Honors in February 2023

A source told PEOPLE that, despite being pregnant, the singer is not slowing down.

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy,” the insider said. “She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch.”

The source added, "She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.