Ciara and Kids Support Russell Wilson as He's Introduced as New Denver Broncos Quarterback

Janine Henni
·3 min read
In this article:
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Let's go, Broncos!

Russell Wilson was introduced as the new quarterback of the Denver Broncos Wednesday, with wife Ciara and their kids by his side.

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' Wilson, 33, told reporters at a press conference at the team's training center in Englewood, Colorado, per ESPN. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''

The NFL star was pictured proudly holding up his new orange jersey (retaining no. 3, which he wore for 10 seasons on the Seattle Seahawks) with Ciara, 36, and their three kids – son Win Harrison, 19 months, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son son Future Zahir, 7, who the Grammy winner shares with ex Future. Wilson's mother Tammy and older brother Harrison also supported him at the event, smiling by his side.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

RELATED: Russell Wilson Traded to Denver Broncos After 10 Seasons as Seattle Seahawks Quarterback: Reports

The Bart Starr Award winner waived his no-trade clause to seal the deal, which ESPN described as "one of the biggest trades in league history." The Broncos swapped their current quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and five more players for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. The deal was made official with the turn of the NFL's new league year on Wednesday.

Addressing the move from the only professional franchise he's ever known, Wilson said that he "didn't initiate" the trade, though sentiments were "definitely mutual" – but that there were no hard feelings, per the Associated Press.

"Hard feelings? No. I had 10 incredible years" there," Wilson said. "And what I do know is that some of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, from [Peyton] Manning to Tom Brady, Drew Brees, have gone from one place to another, guys I've always known and admired. So, in this moment, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow and learn."

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

RELATED: Russell Wilson Says He Spends $1 Million a Year on His Body, Hopes to Play in NFL Until He's 45

Wilson was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During his time with the team, he won one Super Bowl and just played in his ninth Pro Bowl.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, the quarterback said he envisioned many more years in the league for himself.

"It's a process. It's a lifestyle. I think that when you're trying to play as long as I'm trying to play — I'm trying to play to 45, 12 more years — for me, the mentality, the focus level, everything that you have to do has to be surrounded on that," Wilson explained. "It's been an amazing journey for me so far."

