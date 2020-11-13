Ciara Just Ushered In Fall’s Coolest Hair Color Trend

Sydney Clarke

Ciara has done it again, dazzling her Instagram followers with a bright new hair color by stylist César DeLeön Ramirez. While Ciara tends to stick to her signature look — long, honey-blonde waves — she's been switching things up since Halloween, when she recreated hair, makeup, and fashion looks from icons like Janet Jackson and Nicki Minaj.

This week, she's ushering in what might be the biggest hair-color trend this winter: light blue. While cotton-candy pink was the breakout shade of quarantine last spring, a calming blue feels a bit more fitting for the colder, darker months of a potential second lockdown — and Ciara's pro execution has us tempted to take the plunge.

To keep up with this dynamic look, you don't need to have a pro hairstylist on call especially if you'd prefer not to make an in-person appointment. Blue is one of the rare shades that's easier to DIY yourself (even Hilary Duff did it). We've rounded up our favorite at-home kits, ahead.

Tintation in Cyan


If you can't splurge on a unit right now, KISS delivers when it comes to dynamic demi-permanent colors. Lizzo's stylist, Shelby Swaine, recently credited them for the star's vibrant red curls, and we can't wait to try this cyan shade.

KISS Colors T220-Cyan, $, available at KISS Colors
Powder Hair Color Tint


With such a fitting name, it's hard to image this Unicorn Hair not giving you the perfect powder-blue shade. Keep in mind that the darker your hair is, the darker blue you will get. If you're looking to mimic Ciara's icy color, you'll need to bleach your hair first.

Lime Crime Powder Hair Color Tint, $, available at Lime Crime
Vibrant Teal Coloring Conditioner

Overtone is the perfect formula to try if you're a hair dye novice. If you know how to use a hair mask, then you know how to use this. Slather it on for 10-15 minutes weekly or any time your color is looking dull.

Overtone Vibrant Teal Coloring Conditioner, $, available at Overtone
SEPHORA COLLECTION Semi-Permanent Hair Color

For those scared of commitment, this cost-effective "Tenacious Teal" by Sephora is ammonia-free and gives you a gradual color fade with every shampoo.


Sephora Collection SEPHORA COLLECTION Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $, available at Sephora
GDY Lighter Daze Sky High (Blue)


This sunflower extract infused blue dye from Good Dye Young gives the perfect shade to mimic Ciara's look and goes another step further by being vegan and cruelty free.

Good Dye Young GDY Lighter Daze Sky High (Blue), $, available at good dye young

