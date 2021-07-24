Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Celebrate Son Win's 1st Birthday: 'My Little Prince'

Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Son Win's 1st Birthday: 'My Little Prince'

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara and her family just keep on winning.

The Grammy winner, 35, wished her son Win Harrison a happy 1st birthday on Instagram Friday with some adorable throwback photos. "The BIG 1!! WINning today and Everyday!" she wrote in the caption.

"You are the cutest and sweetest baby boy! Always dancing, smiling, and laughing…Always all over the place!" Ciara continued. "The worlds [sic] going to have to keep up! :) I'm so excited and grateful to be celebrating you today! I love you so much My little Prince. #HappyBirthday WIN!"

Dad Russell Wilson also celebrated his baby boy in a sweet throwback video of Win playing with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback's necklace. "July 23. Blessed. Anointed. Called. Your curiosity. Your focus. Your joy. You are loved," he wrote.

"Daddy will always hold, guide, teach, provide, and believe in you," Russell, 32, added. "We love you Win. Mom, Dad, Future & SiSi will always love you & care for you. Happy Birthday baby boy. Win Harrison Wilson."

The family also threw a "rookie of the year"-themed party for the newest member of their team.

Ciara posted a video from the golf cart ride to the festivities with son Future Zahir, 7, and daughter Sienna Princess, 4, sitting in the back. They all wore matching baseball jerseys with "Rookie" written across the chest. "He's turning the big 1," Future exclaimed.

Win also received some birthday love from family friend Vanessa Bryant, who posted a photo of herself kissing the baby on the cheek. "Happy birthday WIN!" she wrote.

Ciara and Russell announced they were expecting baby No. 3 last January with a baby bump photo on the beach. They then welcomed baby Win last July, naming him after Russell's dad Harrison Wilson.

The "Level Up" singer spoke to PEOPLE days after Win's birth about raising a family during the COVID-19 pandemic. "With Russell playing football and me having music, sometimes he's going this way and I'm going that way," she said. "It's been a blessing being able to be with my family more than normal. We have faith that we're going to figure it all out."

"A baby has so many milestones and there's so much to look forward to," Ciara added. "It's a house full of love."