Ciara and her son dress as Cardi B and Offset for Halloween — and Cardi approves

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images

Cardi B is declaring Ciara's Halloween costume "okurrrr!"

The "Level Up" singer and her 6-year-old son dressed as Cardi and her husband, Offset, for the holiday, with Ciara modeling the "WAP" rapper's look from the cover of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The costumes earned Cardi's approval, with the rapper writing on Instagram, "I'm gagging! I love it! I'm so hype! I've always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world!"

Ciara also shared a look at the costumes on Instagram, along with a video of her and her son rapping along to Cardi's "Drip," which features Offset and his fellow Migos rappers. (And not to worry — the song's lyrics are mostly safe for children, and nowhere near the vicinity of "WAP.")

Dressing up as a fellow musician for Halloween is apparently becoming Ciara's thing. Last year, she and husband Russell Wilson dressed as Beyoncé and Jay-Z, with a pitch-perfect recreation of the couple's "APES**T" music video outfits:

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped celebrities from getting into the Halloween spirit. Halsey pulled off an elaborate re-creation of Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, while Saweetie somehow dressed as all three members of Destiny's Child. Hey, you've got to stay busy in quarantine somehow.

