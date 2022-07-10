Ciara, Ellen Pompeo and Vanessa Bryant's Families Join Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren at D&G Show

Helen Mirren and Mariah Carey

Hollywood is taking over Italy!

Celebrities rallied in style on Saturday as they celebrated bold and colorful clothing at one of the most high-profile fashion events held in Sicily, Italy.

Among the stars in attendance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show include Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, and Lupita Nyong'o, to name a few.

While gathering outdoors at the historic Piazza Duomo in front of the Syracuse Cathedral to witness the show, the famous faces also looked fabulous in their own magnificent ensembles.

Mariah Carey

Carey, 53, showed up wearing a custom gown replicating the look of iconic Sicilian tiles. The dress was entirely hand-embroidered using Swarovski crystals.

The "Obsessed" songstress finished her look with Alta Gioielleria earrings, a gold bijoux encrusted tiara and silver metallic platform sandals.

Helen Mirren

Mirren, 76, also stole the attention of other attendees as she sported a gold lamé gown with hand-painted colorful stripes and a crystal-embellished waist. To complete her outfit, the actress carried a gold foil Dolce box bag during the outing.

Bringing more glamour to the show, Stone, 64, wore a custom gold lamé bustier with Swarovski embroidery details. The top was paired with satin pants which featured a dramatic floral motif train painted entirely by hand. The actress accessorized her stunning look for the night with a pair of gold lace pumps.

Sharon Stone

In an Instagram post shared by Vogue Italia, Carey, Mirren, and Stone all smiled while striking a pose together for the camera.

Ciara, 36, and husband Russell Wilson joined the star-studded show alongside their children. The singer shares daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 1, with the sports star and has son Future Zahir, 8, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara

While their children donned full looks from Dolce & Gabbana, Ciara also wore one of her own from the iconic brand. The dazzling gold lamé lace gown embellished with metal and embroidered sacred hearts complemented her NFL quarterback spouse's attire.

He kept it smart for the outing wearing a butter white silk tuxedo with a shawl lapel. The athlete completed his ensemble with a cream silk satin shirt, lapel pin, and bowtie.

Russell Wilson Ciara

Below are more celebrity looks from the fashionable affair that you don't want to miss.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant

Vanessa Bryant

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery with their kids: Sienna May, Stella Luna and Eli Christopher

Ellen Pompeo

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner Corey Gamble

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić with their kids: Emmeline and Joseph

Christian Bale

