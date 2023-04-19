Ciara ditches her dark tresses for a major unicorn-inspired hair transformation

Ciara never disappoints when it comes to delivering up new lewks. A healthy stream of slays for us all to appreciate. Short, long, twists, braids, locs, blonde, red, black; she really does it all. And suits it all, too. But this latest look was a welcome surprise, as she introduced us to: "Unicorn C".

She took to the stage at Coachella alongside Jackson Wang, to perform their new song, Slow, and delighted us with waist-length waves in white-platinum, boldly painted with highlights of pale pastel pink and blue.



Getting a better look on her Instagram, the musician shared more photos of the style from home, worn with a simple white vest, the colour was really popping and is just so playful. Leaning into that, she captioned the pic with the unicorn emoji, simply writing: "🦄C"

Fans were loving it, with one commenter pretty much nailing it, saying: "This hair is so fun! I love how you never stay in one box you're so versatile in all areas 🔥🔥".

And Ciara isn't the only one rocking rainbow highlights, bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio also went for pastel blue and pink streaks for the Californian festival, created by celeb hair whisperer, Dimitris Giannetos.

It's not just festival hair either, just last week we were feeling nostalgic at Avril Lavigne's green tips. Colour streaks would certainly be a divisive 00's beauty return, but we're always on board with a trend that spices things up a bit...

Follow Elena on Instagram





You Might Also Like