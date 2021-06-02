Ciara Changed Her Hair Again, and This Time It’s Fiery Red

Ciara

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage, Getty Images

We're coming at you live with another Ciara hair update, because the more the merrier, right? On May 30th, the "Level Up" singer took to her 'gram to flaunt her new dark red hair color, and we're loving what we're seeing!

In an outdoor sophisticated-glam shoot, Ciara stared head-on into the camera showing off her waist-length, fiery red hair, which was styled by close friend and longtime hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez. "Pelirroja," she captioned the Instagram post, giving a subtle nod that she's now indeed a redhead.

Ciara's fans and friends are here for the color change. Vanessa Bryant commented a row of fire emojis, which we agree with—Ciara is looking like straight fire! A wardrobe stylist of her's, Maeve Reilly, gave heart eyes and La La Anthony wrote, "I love this."

When it comes to trying out new hair trends and colors, Ciara is always keeping us on our toes.

Remember when she rocked the '70s Farrah Fawcett blowout curls that had been making their way around TikTok? A goddess! Or when she debuted not one but two vibrantly hued hairdos back to back in November and December of last year? We're still not over that dazzling shade of icy blue or cotton candy pink. And we can't forget when she stepped out of the house sporting a sleek '90s-inspired bob.

Clearly, Ciara can dye her hair any color and pull off any wig or TikTok trend and still look absolutely fabulous. Though the fun, dark red color may be temporary, we're going to relish in this era of hers for now! We can't wait to see what she and her hair team come up with next.