CIA chief: Putin relying on US 'attention deficit disorder' to win war. Ukraine war updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a "sentimentalist" when it comes to the massive loss of life his troops are facing in Ukraine and believes he can exhaust Ukraine and the West and ultimately win the war, CIA Director Bill Burns said Sunday.

Burns, speaking on CBS "Face the Nation," said the U.S. must provide full material and intelligence support in coming months to "puncture that hubris on Putin's part" and regain momentum on the battlefield.

He said Putin is convinced he "can't afford to lose" so he will attempt to drag out the war.

"Putin's view of Americans, of us, has been that we have attention deficit disorder, and we'll move on to some other issue eventually," he said. "So instead of looking for ways to either back down or find a famous off ramp, you know, what Putin has done is double down," Burns said.

►Russian forces have attacked almost two dozen communities near Bakhmut, a Donetsk region city and the focus of much of the fighting in recent weeks. "The adversary keeps attacking the positions of Ukrainian troops," the Ukraine military said on Facebook. "Enemy offensives were unsuccessful."

►National security adviser Jake Sullivan, appearing on NBC's “Meet the Press” and other Sunday news shows, said the United States is providing parts for Ukraine's fleet of Soviet-era jets, but that supplying F-16s “is really a question for another day, for another phase” of the war.

Putin again accuses West of trying to destroy Russia

The West wants to eliminate Russia, and ethnic Russians may not survive as a distinct people if the West succeeds, Putin said in an interview on state-owned TV. Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of having "one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part — the Russian Federation."

His pitch that the West is conspiring against Russia has been a recurring theme in Putin's effort to tamp down anti-war dissent. Putin shamelessly appeals to his citizenry's nationalistic sentiments as casualties mount, a year into the fighting with no end in sight.

“There will be Muscovites, Uralians and others,” he said of Russia’s possible fragmentation into regional groupings. The West could only partly accept Russia into the so-called “family of civilized peoples,” breaking the country into separate pieces, he theorized.

Putin also said Russia suspended participation in the New START nuclear treaty not only because of U.S. nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries. He said Russia can’t accept U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites while Washington and NATO allies seek Russia’s defeat in Ukraine. But he reiterated that Moscow was not withdrawing from the pact, and his Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respect the treaty caps on nuclear weapons and continue notifying the U.S. about test launches of ballistic missiles.

Russia claims to have destroyed thousands of Ukrainian tanks

The Russia Ministry of Defense claimed Sunday to have destroyed 390 Ukrainian airplanes, 211 helicopters, 3,243 drones, 405 air missile systems, 8,042 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles and 1,045 fighting vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems since the war began a year ago. The ministry also claimed 4,222 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,556 units of special military vehicles, have been destroyed since the invasion began.

The ministry did not estimate the number of Ukrainian soldiers or civilians it had killed, nor did it announce its own losses.

