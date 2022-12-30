CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.18

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.18 per share on the 14th of April. This makes the dividend yield 5.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

CI Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, CI Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.96 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.72. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.8% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings have grown at around 2.8% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. If CI Financial is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On CI Financial's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for CI Financial (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

