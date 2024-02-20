Chynna Phillips says dad John 'blindsided' her on eve of her wedding with Billy Baldwin

Chynna Phillips is opening up about a difficult talk she had with her father.

The actress and singer shared details about her 1995 wedding night with Billy Baldwin in a YouTube video alongside her friend, Dr. Robyn Westbrook, on Valentine's Day. Phillips said her dad, John Phillips, of The Mamas and The Papas fame, "blindsided" her with an "intense" talk.

“We talked about stuff that was pretty earth-shattering. And a lot had come to the surface, and my father was having a ton of feelings. And, of course, that made me have a ton of feelings," Chynna Phillips said on her "California Preachin'" YouTube channel. "I remember I was up all night just weeping and numb as well."

Chynna Phillips, pictured here, is opening up about a difficult conversation on the eve of her wedding with actor Billy Baldwin.

Chynna Phillips said that during the conversation, she would weep and then be stoic but did not specify the details of their father-daughter talk.

Chynna Phillips' half-sister, Mackenzie Phillips, chronicled her incestuous relationship with their father in her 2009 memoir "High on Arrival."

“I remember I didn’t sleep much the night before, and I had a lot of adrenaline running through my system as well, because of information, but at the same time, it was one of the most priceless conversations I’ve ever had with my father, and it was definitely, bar none, the most honest conversation I’d had with my father,” Chynna Phillips recalled.

The one-time star of the sitcom "One Day at a Time" Mackenzie Phillips, who opened up about family secrets in her 2009 memoir, now works as a drug rehab counselor.

The Wilson Phillips singer said she thought her father told her the information because "he felt like he needed to unload."

"I think that his conscious conscience was playing a game with him and saying, you know, you're going to be in this holy setting with your daughter, who you barely know, and you're going to be walking her down the aisle and in front of 300 people and giving her away to her husband, and I think he felt guilty," Chynna Phillips said.

The mom of three and Baldwin share three children, daughters Jameson and Brooke and their son, Vance, who has publicly battled cancer.

Billy Baldwin, Chynna Phillips reveal their teen son was diagnosed with cancer last year

Story continues

In November, the Phillips sisters opened up about the incestuous relationship on Chynna Phillips' YouTube channel.

"Obviously, he's an amazing songwriter and, you know I loved his laugh, and yet there was this whole other side to dad that was, I mean, kind of, like a monster," Chynna Phillips told Mackenzie Phillips. "He was so dark, and you just didn't know who you were going to get. It was very unpredictable."

"Dad was something else," Mackenzie Phillips responded. "And I get a lot of criticism and a lot of trolling online for having forgiveness in my heart. Forgiveness, because forgiving is for me, not for the other person. And forgiving doesn't mean I cosign or agree with what I'm forgiving him for."

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chynna Phillips says dad John 'blindsided' her on eve of wedding