Chychrun, Wilson power Capitals to comeback 5-4 OT win over Islanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored the overtime winner and had an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 5-4.

Tom Wilson struck twice and Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who rallied back from a 4-2 deficit and have now won three of five without captain Alex Ovechkin. Logan Thompson stopped 20 shots in the win.

Simon Holmstrom scored twice, Anders Lee had a goal and two assists and Kyle MacLean also scored for New York, who have now dropped three straight decisions. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves in the loss.

Takeaways

Islanders: Rookie Isaiah George continues to contribute for New York. With an assist on Lee’s goal, the 20-year-old extended his point streak to three games.

Capitals: Strome's been the gift that keeps on giving for the Capitals, and with another multipoint outing he is tied for fourth place in NHL scoring this season.

Key moment

Chychrun rushed into the offensive zone in overtime and fired a shot past Varlamov to complete the comeback for Washington.

Key stat

Even with Ovechkin on the shelf, the Capitals have been able to keep their power play rolling. Washington struck twice on the man advantage against New York and now has power-play goals in four straight games and seven of the last eight overall.

Up Next

On Saturday night, the Islanders host Buffalo while the Capitals visit New Jersey.

Sammi Silber, The Associated Press