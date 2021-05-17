Church's Texas Chicken™ Advances and Enhances in Canada

Rapid Growth, Bold Texas Flavor and a Fresh, New Experience

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything is bigger in…Canada? Church's Chicken® has provided only the best in food and service since 1952 and has expanded to several countries across the globe. The legendary quick-service restaurant is now unveiling a new name and image to its Canada audience, Church's Chicken has evolved its fresh appearance to be reflective of the brand's identity: Meet Church's Texas Chicken™.

(PRNewsfoto/Church's Texas Chicken)

In addition to big, bold flavor, pushing boundaries is something the rapidly growing chain does best. Despite the undeniable affect the global pandemic had on the food service industry last year, Church's Texas Chicken™ is projected to open nearly 30 locations throughout Canada in 2021, and based on existing commitments, a staggering 100 locations in Canada over just the next three years.

"Growth is always challenging, as it's meant to be," said Cinthia Nehring-Salm, International Marketing Director for Church's Texas Chicken. "Last year was a particularly tough year for the world, and it's no surprise that the food service industry was hit especially hard as well. I think I speak for all 23 of our franchise owners here in Canada when I say we're thankful to be part of a legendary brand that stands the test of time. We could all use a breath of fresh air, so the re-launch of Church's Texas Chicken™ and the new, contemporary look couldn't have come to market at a better time."

Guests will find that elements of the new Church's Texas Chicken include a highly visible black-and-gold Texas Lonestar logo, rustic wood panel murals depicting Texas heritage and character, bright star-shaped accent lighting, wood-top tables, digital ordering panels, a variety of seating styles, and integrated entertainment.

"This wide-scale reimaging celebrates the brand's Texas heritage along with its reputation for spicy flavor, uncompromising quality, and authentic hospitality," said Russ Sumrall, VP of International Development & Franchisee Profitability. "We've added new dimension to the Church's Texas Chicken through the design of our restaurants. This new design and our great products fulfill the promise that only at Church's Texas Chicken we bring the flavorful legendary taste of Texas to the world."

Canada currently holds two restaurant locations in Edmonton, Alberta; 19 in Ontario including Brampton, East York, Toronto, Mississauga, Markham, Scarborough, Waterloo, Whitby, and York; and 16 locations in British Columbia in Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Vancouver, and Coquitlam. The newly inaugurated Church's Texas Chicken restaurants in Canada can be found:

2510 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R5

15256 - 127 Street, N.W. Edmonton, AB T6V 0C5

1549 Dundas Street East, Whitby ON L1N 2K6

3314 Keele Street, Toronto, ON M3M 2H7

78 Quarry Edge Drive Brampton, ON L6V 4K2

3563 Lawrence Avenue E, Scarborough, ON M1H 1B2

3003 Danforth Ave, East York, ON M4C 1M9

531 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M4Y 1Y5

4572 Tomken Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 1J8

The newly revamped website now includes the location and hours of operation of each Church's Texas Chicken restaurant in Canada.



About Church's Chicken® / Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brands Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken, Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Chicken®, visit churchs.com. For information on Texas Chicken® or Church's Texas Chicken, visit the landing pages, churchstexaschicken.com and texaschicken.com.

Media Contact:

Victoria Segovia

victoria@inklinkmarkeintg.com

786-605-9250

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken