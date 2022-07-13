Churchill's tailor Gieves & Hawkes up for sale

Winston Churchill - Evening Standard

One of Sir Winston Churchill’s tailors is up for sale after its Hong Kong owner went into liquidation.

Savile Row’s Gieves & Hawkes, which also dressed Lord Nelson for the Battle of Trafalgar, is understood to have started seeking a buyer for its business in recent days.

The process, which is expected to complete later this year, is being run by FTI Consulting in Hong Kong and the UK.

Sources said there was no definitive deadline for a transaction. FTI Consulting declined to comment.

The retailer secured a credit facility last month for an undisclosed sum from Hilco, a firm that specialises in restructuring, according to Companies House filings.

Gieves & Hawkes is best known for its rich history of serving the British royal family and has held Royal Warrants since 1809.

It traces its roots back to 1771, when Thomas Hawkes opened his first shop in Brewer Street selling military outfits to commanders of the army and Royal Navy. Gieves was founded in 1785 and acquired Hawkes in 1974 along with the freehold of 1 Savile Row.

Sales at the upmarket menswear retailer have been buoyed in recent weeks by weddings and social events such as the Royal Ascot.

The shirt maker is part of Trinity Group, a Chinese company controlled by the Shandong Ruyi Technology Group, which appointed liquidators in December.

Gieves & Hawkes, headquartered at No. 1 Savile Row in London, had 58 stores in 25 cities as of May last year, according to Trinity’s website.

In November, the retailer and sister brands Kent & Curwen and Cerutti faced a winding-up order in a Hong Kong court after Trinity defaulted on a loan.

The developments threatened to permanently shutter the 250-year-old British tailoring brand.

There was speculation in January that it was up for sale but no formal marketing documents went out.

Ruyi, led by businessman Qiu Yafu, bought assets around the world after declaring its ambition to become the “LVMH of China.”

It has since lost control of several companies to creditors, including French fashion group SMCP SA and Lycra Co, maker of the elastic material used in yoga kits.