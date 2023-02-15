Churchill Downs Incorporated Closes on Sale of Arlington Heights Property to Chicago Bears

Churchill Downs Incorporated
·1 min read
Churchill Downs Incorporated
Churchill Downs Incorporated

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that the Company closed on the sale of 326-acres of property in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to the Chicago Bears for $197.2 million per the agreement announced in September 2021.

Pursuant to an Internal Revenue Code §1031 transaction, CDI will apply the proceeds of the sale to the purchase of, and improvements to, real property previously acquired in connection with the Peninsula Pacific Gaming acquisition that closed in 2022.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”, NASDAQ: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for nearly 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

This news release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as our planned use of the proceeds from the sale described above. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions).

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, among others, that may materially affect actual results or outcomes include the factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Nick Zangari

Media Contact: Tonya Abeln

(502) 394-1157

(502) 386-1742

Nick.Zangari@KyDerby.com

Tonya.Abeln@KyDerby.com


Latest Stories

  • Enbridge Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next

    Here's why Enbridge's (TSX:ENB) dividend track record makes Enbridge stock a top candidate for long-term investors seeking passive income. The post Enbridge Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Before the Market Soars

    Canadian investors still have time to snatch up dirt-cheap stocks like Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and others, as the market ramps up. The post 4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Before the Market Soars appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals new bets on Alibaba, MGM, and JD.com

    Burry's Scion Asset Management swapped out all but two of the holdings in its US stock portfolio, and grew its total number of positions to nine.

  • The prediction war between stock market bulls and bears is reaching a feverish pitch. Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and 5 others see US equities heading.

    Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham and 4 others see stock prices heading in a face-off between market bulls and bears.

  • Why This TSX Stock Will Always Do Better Than a Growth Stock

    This TSX stock will always be a better buy, with the means to make you money in a consistent manner that's far easier to achieve than a growth stock. The post Why This TSX Stock Will Always Do Better Than a Growth Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: Earn $273/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

    Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors can buy now to earn $273 in passive income each month. The post TFSA Investors: Earn $273/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lazy Investors

    Don't like working? Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks that are perfect for building a lazy passive-income stream. The post 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lazy Investors appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? These 3 Cheap Stocks Have Things All Buttoned Up

    Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy dividend yields, and cheaper valuations, these three stocks look like a steal in this volatile environment. The post Worried About the Stock Market? These 3 Cheap Stocks Have Things All Buttoned Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • My Top Value Stock Pick for February 2023

    Here’s a top Canadian value stock you can buy now and hold for years to come. The post My Top Value Stock Pick for February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 of the Best Dividend-Growth Stocks That Money Can Buy

    Add these three TSX dividend stocks for a growing passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio. The post 3 of the Best Dividend-Growth Stocks That Money Can Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

    With no shortage of uncertainty in the stock market right now, I’m looking to load up on this dependable TSX stock this month. The post Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks close mixed after CPI shows inflation picked up

    U.S. stocks moved back and forth in volatile trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.

  • Erdogan orders pension funds to prop up Turkey’s stock market

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ordered pension funds to hoover up Turkish stocks in a bid to prop up the market after two devastating earthquakes prompted a massive share sell-off.

  • Barrick eyes Nevada Gold Mines as Newmont ramps up deal pressure

    (Reuters) -Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, would be open to taking over Newmont's stake in its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, CEO Mark Bristow said on Wednesday, after Newmont's $16.9 billion bid for Newcrest ramped up pressure on gold miners to do deals. Bristow though distanced himself from rival Newmont's M&A push on Wednesday and highlighted Barrick's plan to grow through exploration rather than acquisitions. Shares of Barrick Gold were trading 4% down at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

  • Adani: India watchdog probing Hindenburg fraud allegations

    The conglomerate had more than $100bn wiped off its stock market value after the claims.

  • 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

    These two Canadian stocks offer attractive dividends, long-term growth potential, and return cash to investors every single month. The post 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

    These two TSX stocks are the perfect buy for those who can invest a little at a time, year after year, and reach $1 million by 2043! The post TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Putin's war on Ukraine sent Russians scrambling to buy gold and stash their savings, fueling a fivefold surge in demand

    President Vladimir Putin encouraged the switch to gold by restricting sales of foreign currency and scrapping VAT on the yellow metal.

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.