Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Retirement of Austin Miller, Names Maureen Adams Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations and Ryan Jordan Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Churchill Downs Incorporated
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Maureen Adams
    Australian archer

Austin Miller

Miller retires as Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations
Miller retires as Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations
Miller retires as Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations

Maureen Adams

Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations
Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations
Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations

Ryan Jordan

Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development
Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development
Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Austin Miller will retire effective March 1, 2022, after eight years as Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations with the Company.

Miller’s 15-year tenure with CDI started as President of Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he led the design, construction and opening of the Company’s first casino gaming operation. In 2010, Miller was named President of Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida, before transitioning to CDI’s corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2013.

“Austin has been central to the growth and evolution of CDI over the years,” said Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer of CDI. “His bold and creative vision for the Company’s gaming properties will have an enduring impact. I am grateful for his leadership during a transformative time and wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

CDI has promoted Maureen Adams to fill Miller’s role as Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations. Since 2019, Adams has served the Company as Vice President of Gaming Operations where she oversaw the day-to-day operation of eight gaming properties as well as the centralized marketing and analysis department. Adams’ career with CDI spans eight years and includes time as President and General Manager of Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Maureen brings over 25 years of gaming experience in finance, marketing, operations and leadership in 10 different states and 2 countries to this important role,” said Mudd. “Not only does she bring a proven track record of success, Maureen has a keen aptitude for inspiring and developing her team to achieve both their personal and professional goals.”

Maureen’s professional career includes 15 years with Caesars Entertainment where she held a variety of senior positions in Finance, Marketing/Sales and Operations. Maureen holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Richard Stockton University, an MBA from Rutgers University and has a certificate in International General Management from Harvard Business School.

CDI also announced the promotion of Ryan Jordan to Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development where his responsibilities will include strategic planning at existing properties as well as the leadership of design and construction for new properties across the Company. Jordan joined CDI in 2009 as Vice President of Operations for Churchill Downs Entertainment Group and was later named General Manager of Churchill Downs Racetrack.

“Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead the development of new properties across our portfolio,” said Mudd. “Throughout his 12-year career with the Company he has successfully and consistently executed complex large-scale projects with a focus on operations, hospitality and entertainment.”

Prior to joining CDI, Jordan worked for the PGA of America as the Championship Director of the PGA Championship. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of Louisville.

These internal promotions are effective immediately.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have nine retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

This news release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions).

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, among others, that may materially affect actual results or outcomes include the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the emergence of variant strains, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions and prospects; the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit; additional or increased taxes and fees; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation the competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; loss of key or highly skilled personnel; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; inability to negotiate agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; inability to successfully expand our TwinSpires Sports and Casino business and effectively compete; inability to identify and complete expansion, acquisition or divestiture projects, on time, on budget or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; costs and uncertainties relating to the development of new venues and expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including fluctuations in market values and environmental regulations; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches, or loss or misuse of our stored information as a result of a breach, including customers’ personal information, could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or applicable money-laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card and debit card use; work stoppages and labor issues; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; and increase in our insurance costs, or obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Nick Zangari

Media Contact: Tonya Abeln

(502) 394-1157

(502) 386-1742

Nick.Zangari@KyDerby.com

Tonya.Abeln@KyDerby.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db1396a1-5fac-410e-86e9-06ea762124d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaf9c720-e80a-419c-9a7d-4a5e9718443a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4470e48-5c3f-4690-b059-800dcda89399


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Inside the Olympic bubble, looking for China - or 'China'

    BEIJING (AP) — Explore Guangzhou's old city. Wander a historic neighborhood in Shanghai. Visit with the giant pandas out west in Sichuan province. All these experiences are available to those attending the Beijing Olympics. By videolink — without ever leaving the press center. Welcome to China. But not really. The Olympics are usually a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the host country to showcase its culture. This year, however, athletes, coaches and others traveling to the Winter Games in

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen fades to 10th in men's 5,000m

    Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen faded fast in the men's 5,000 metres en route to a 10th-place finish on Sunday at the Beijing Olympics. Bloemen, 35, was the reigning silver medallist in the distance and held the world record until December. But he couldn't recapture that magic at the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the Ice Ribbon, in Beijing. "I started out really well and I don't know what happened. I am really confused. I don't understand it," Bloemen told CBC Sports' Anastasi

  • Germany back at no-NHL Olympics aiming for another long run

    BEIJING (AP) — Dominik Kahun does not want to think too much about the 2018 Olympics, even though it marked the pinnacle of German hockey. The pinnacle so far. Four years after an improbable run to the Olympic final that ended with a silver medal, Germany is back at another Winter Games without NHL players looking to duplicate that effort. Usually the underdogs but now buoyed by the experience in Pyeongchang, the Germans expect to rely on the same recipe of familiarity and structure in this tour

  • Loss to Australia has Canada's Homan, Morris in must-win scenario at Beijing 2022

    Canada is facing a must-win game against Italy Monday morning (Sunday at 8 p.m. ET) in their final round-robin mixed doubles curling match in order to secure a spot in the semifinals at the Beijing Games, after a stunning extra-end loss to Australia. The Canadians will be in tough against the Italians, who sit atop the 10-team field with a perfect 8-0 record. Canada's loss to Australia Sunday dropped them to 5-3, tied with Great Britain and Norway. If Canada loses, Sweden (5-4) would grab the fo

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu