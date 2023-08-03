Church of Scientology Calls Leah Remini an ‘Anti-Free Speech Bigot’ in Response to ‘Ludicrous’ Lawsuit

The Church of Scientology called Leah Remini an “anti-free speech bigot” in its response to her lawsuit, which they referred to as “ludicrous.”

Just a day after the “King of Queens” star filed a lawsuit against the church, accusing the organization of several crimes, including defamation, stalking and harassment, the church its own statement, calling Remini’s legal move “ludicrous.”

“This lawsuit is ludicrous and the allegations pure lunacy,” the statement, which was sent to TheWrap on Thursday read. “Remini spreads hate and falsehoods for a decade and is now offended when people exercise their right to free speech, exposing her for what she is—an anti-free speech bigot.”

The statement continued: “Remini’s complaints are like an anti-Semite complaining about the Jewish Anti-Defamation League for exposing the anti-Semite’s bigotry and propaganda. Remini’s obsession with attacking her former religion, by spreading falsehoods and hate speech, has generated threats of and actual violence against the Church and its members as evidenced by multiple criminal convictions of individuals poisoned by Remini’s propaganda.”

