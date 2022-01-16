The church will never regain the power it once had, but this minister says that's a good thing

·4 min read
Rev. Robert Cooke says people might not be going to traditional churches as much but they still seek spirituality. (Submitted by Robert Cooke - image credit)
Rev. Robert Cooke says people might not be going to traditional churches as much but they still seek spirituality. (Submitted by Robert Cooke - image credit)

Christian churches aren't as crowded as they used to be on Sunday mornings, but Rev. Robert Cooke doesn't see that as a problem.

"The church is one option people can choose. But they don't have to. Some people find spiritual belonging on the East Coast Trail. Or in a yoga studio," he said.

"I was just having a conversation with my oldest daughter. She's 24 and really into astrology, and we were making some connections between astrology and the Christian faith," said Cooke. "The spiritual seeking is still there. People might not be going to traditional churches to engage in those pursuits, but it's still there."

Cooke, who just completed 11 years as rector at St. Mark's Anglican Church in St. John's, notes that even devoted parishioners can't be counted on to fill the pews every week, because they can shop around.

"Now you can access any church anywhere at basically any time," he said. "So it's a game changer."

"I think the church will continue. But it's going to be radically different. It's going to really shake the foundations of what makes us the church."

Submitted by Robert Cooke
Submitted by Robert Cooke

Testing the foundations

Cooke's new job will provide plenty of opportunity to test the foundations and debate the radical changes.

By joining the Queen's College faculty at Memorial University, he will help the next generation of Christian ministers and leaders prepare for the future.

But not all the challenges are new.

Church attendance in North America and Europe has been declining for decades. In some places, including Newfoundland and Labrador, the decline has coincided with revelations of corruption and child abuse.

The moral authority once wielded by the local priest or minister is gone.

"The consequences are still hurtful and painful," Cooke said. "There's still a sense of betrayal, and it's caused people to turn away from the church. But as we come out the other side, the church is in a better place without power and authority over people's lives."

"It enables us to be who we're supposed to be, get back to basics a little bit more. The church is transforming from a cultural entity into a more spiritual entity, where you have smaller congregations, but more faithful, more committed people who are intentionally choosing to be disciples and followers of Jesus Christ."

Spiritual technology

The accelerated pace of changing technology is another challenge to the old ways of worship. In his time at St. Mark's Anglican Church, Cooke saw the transformation happening almost daily, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Social media is a great way to engage with people, where we're not limited by geography, and hierarchical boundaries, and sometimes denominational boundaries. One of the biggest compliments that my parishioners gave to me during the pandemic was, throughout the whole thing, they still felt connected. We still felt connected spiritually and liturgically."

"It just shows the potential of technology. During the pandemic, I did prayers at time of death over FaceTime. Because that's the only way I could be present with the person. It was still meaningful. God was present. But it's certainly different from what we're used to."

Submitted by Robert Cooke
Submitted by Robert Cooke

Cooke is looking forward to tackling these issues and more in his new job.

"Although it's an Anglican theological school, you have faculty from different traditions," he said. "You have students from all of the Christian traditions here in the province. It also opens up doors into conversation with our Muslim and Buddhist and Hindu and Jewish and atheistic members of the human family. These deep questions of meaning and purpose go beyond religion."

The questions do not have definitive answers, but that's part of what appeals to him.

"What does it mean to be human? To live in a human community? What does God have to do with any of that stuff?" said Cooke. "Regardless of whether people identify as religious or not, it's a deep human desire to talk about these things, and live them out. Theology is never just about thinking about God. It's about living out God. Some would say it's about bringing God into existence."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growing tangle of agencies looking into fatal Merivale explosion

    Yet another agency, one with experience in fuel safety, has confirmed it's helping investigate last week's industrial fire and explosion in south Ottawa that's believed to have killed six people. The Jan. 13 explosion ripped through the Merivale Road headquarters of Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter, a manufacturer of tanker trucks. The Ottawa Police Service said one person taken to hospital died while five other people — believed to have been in the building at the time of the blast — are unlikely t

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Djokovic facing deportation, no title defense in Australia

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation instead of starting his Australian Open title defense on Monday, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium at night on Day 1 of the tournament. But the No. 1-ranked player in men's tennis now must leave the country after three federal court judges decided u

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Justin Champagnie on rebounding prowess, Pascal Siakam and competitive spirit

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses why he’s such a good rebounder, how getting cut from his Grade 6 basketball team fuelled him and next steps in his development.

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.