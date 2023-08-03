Church immortalised on Chemical Brothers album cover gets protected status

The church has a T-shaped plan, sanctuary at the central crossing and a freestanding altar - Sarah J. Lever/The Historic England Archive

A church immortalised on a Chemical Brothers album has been granted protected status by the Government.

The church of Our Lady Fatima in Harlow, Essex, featured on the cover of the electronic duo’s 1998 album, Brothers Gonna Work It Out.

Now, the modernist building with its “striking spire” and “glorious glass panels” has been upgraded to a Grade-II* listing, which is reserved for “particularly important buildings of more than special interest”.

It was already listed as Grade II in 2000, and Historic England said it had been granted the new status to “reflect its historic and architectural significance”.

The Catholic church was designed in the 1950s by Gerard Goalen, who worked with Frederick Gibberd designing industrial estate factories.

Consecrated in 1960, it was one of the earliest churches in the country where the design was influenced by the Liturgical movement, which encouraged the active participation of the congregation in worship.

The church's brightly-coloured “dalle de verre” glass panels were created by Dom Charles Norris, a Benedictine monk - Sarah J. Lever/The Historic England Archive

Historic England said its T-shaped plan, sanctuary at the central crossing and freestanding altar were “advanced for its time”.

One of the church’s most significant features is its brightly-coloured “dalle de verre” glass panels, which were created by Dom Charles Norris, a Benedictine monk, who was one of the most prominent glass artists of the 20th Century.

Clare Price, of the C20 society, said the effect of the glass was “uplifting”, adding: “The feeling of entering a shifting kaleidoscope of colour coupled with the radical new liturgical arrangement of the interior must surely have made many a new town worshipper gasp in astonishment.”

Duncan Wilson, the chief executive of Historic England, said: “This stunning church was created as part of the new town of Harlow, offering a brighter and better future in the post-war years, and has been at the heart of the community ever since.

“With its modern style, striking spire and glorious glass panels, it has proved an inspiration in contemporary church design and is loved by people who take comfort in its calming, beautiful presence every day.”

Rt Rev Alan Williams, the Catholic bishop of Brentwood, said: “Our Lady of Fatima Church in Harlow is an important church architecturally, not just in the diocese but nationally. It was one of the first of its kind and unique for its stained glass.”

Despite the relative success of Brothers Gonna Work It Out, which reached number seven in the UK charts in the year it was released, the church’s appearance on the cover of the album was not a factor in upgrading its protected status.

