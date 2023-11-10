Church on Fort Worth’s north side damaged in Thursday night blaze, officials say

A church on Fort Worth’s north side was damaged in a fire Thursday night, officials said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a church was on fire, Fort Worth Fire Department officials posted on social media. When firefighters arrived at Getsemani Church, located in the 2200 block of Ross Ave., heavy smoke was coming out the front door. A second alarm was called because of the size of the building, but was later canceled when firefighters at the scene were able to suppress the blaze.

A firefighter got entangled in a rope around 8:30 p.m. and ran low on air before managing to extricate himself, the post said. An emergency Mayday was called, and the fire spread to the second-story attic while the incident commander was making sure all the firefighters were accounted for and OK.

It took about one-and-a-half hours to bring the blaze under control, officials said. There were no injuries, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

