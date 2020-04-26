Church of England launches free Daily Hope prayer hotline

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The archbishop of Canterbury has launched a 24-hour free phone line for Christian worship and prayer, aimed at those who have no or limited access to the internet.

Justin Welby said Daily Hope, available from Sunday, would bring worship and prayer into people’s homes while church buildings are closed because of the coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“With many in our country on lockdown, it’s important that we support those who are feeling lonely and isolated, whatever age they are,” he said. “The Daily Hope service will allow people to hear hymns, prayers and words that offer comfort and hope, especially in this Easter season.”

Thousands of churches have begun streaming services and prayer groups online since the C of E suspended services on 17 March. But according to the Office for National Statistics, in 2019 7.5% of adults had never used the internet, including 2.5 million people aged 75 and above.

People calling the 0800 number will hear a greeting from the archbishop and can then choose from a range of options including hymns, prayers, reflections and advice on Covid-19.

Carl Knightly, the chief executive of Faith in Later Life, an organisation serving older Christians, said: “We know as an organisation of the challenges for older people in our society in normal times and these are not those, so I want to … get people sharing this number with whoever they know who would most benefit.”

Church leaders have reported much higher numbers of people accessing online services and prayer than attend church in normal times. It website allows people to locate churches near them that are livestreaming events, and a national service has been streamed and broadcast on BBC radio each Sunday since the lockdown began.

Some prominent Anglicans have argued that churches should remain open, saying locking their doors risks people’s spiritual health.

Daily Hope is available on 0800 804 8044.