Church of England joins investors exiting Russian assets

LONDON (Reuters) - Church Commissioners and the Church of England Pensions Board said they had instructed fund managers on Feb. 24 to sell their direct holdings in Russian companies in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The church said it would also make no further investments in Russian companies.

"Prior to the instruction, holdings across portfolios in Russian companies represented approximately 0.16% of total investments. No investments were held in Russian sovereign debt," a spokesperson said on Monday.

