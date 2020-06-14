Church of England criticised by Bishop for having only white top clergymen

Dr Sentamu, 71, became the UK’s first black archbishop when he was appointed in 2005 - Charlotte Graham

The Bishop of Dover has criticised the Church of England that following John Sentamu's retirement the five most senior clergymen are now all white.

Dr Sentamu stepped down following 15 years in his position as the Archbishop of York.

Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover and first black female bishop in England said: “It is not acceptable, I love the church of which I am a part of but I am not going to sit here and tell you it's alright.

"We must examine ourselves and it's not good enough for us to make pronouncements about other organisations."

Dr Sentamu, 71, became the UK’s first black archbishop when he was appointed in 2005.

He will be succeeded next month as the second most important clergyman in the Church of England by Stephen Cottrell, who is currently the Bishop of Chelmsford.

Upon his appointment, he along with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Bishops of London, Durham and Winchester, will all be white.

This came amid days of protests in London and across the UK supporting Black Lives Matter, following the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody in the United States.

In part, the protests in the UK aimed to raise awareness of current and past racism in the UK, including the country’s historical links with slavery and colonailism.

This came to a head earlier this month when protesters in Bristol ripped down a statue of the slave trader, Edward Colston, before dumping it in the harbour during a Black Lives Matter march.

Throughout his time in the Church of England Dr Sentamu was often outspoken on issues of racism and oppression.

The Ugandan-born archbishop spoke out against the regime of Idi Amin, for which he was imprisoned, going on to be a strong critic of Robert Mugabe after he moved to the UK in 1974.

He was the only black member of the inquiry into the racially motivated murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence. The inquiry went on to find that the Metropolitan Police was “institutionally racist.”

In 2000, while Bishop of Stepney, he was stopped by police, saying it was the eighth time in eight years that he had been questioned using stop and search powers.

Dr Sentamu performed his final duties in his role with a Sunday service on local radio on 7 June.

Speaking ahead of the service, he said it had been "a great joy and privilege” to serve as Archbishop of York.

"Not only did I get to live in God's own county, but I have been able to be a voice for the North, championing the cause of those who live here."