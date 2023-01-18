Church of England bishops refuse to back same-sex marriage

St Mary's Church, Church Lane, Oxted, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

Church of England bishops have refused to back plans for changes that would allow clergy to conduct same-sex marriages.

Instead, they have proposed “prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and for God’s blessing for same-sex couples” and said that they plan to issue an apology later this week to LGBTQI+ people for the “rejection, exclusion and hostility” they have faced in churches and the impact this has had on their lives.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, said that what the Church is offering “is a pastoral, not a legislative way forward”.

However, bishops’ rejection of the recognition of same sex marriage has prompted fury and disappointment from equality campaigners who claim that “we’ve had a tonne of apologies, and no action” and that the Church of England is failing to modernise and keep pace with public opinion, while continuing to harm minority groups.

There had been speculation that the majority of bishops could endorse plans for same sex marriage after the Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Rev Steven Croft, became the most senior Church of England cleric to back the proposals, breaking ranks with the Church’s official view.

After he spoke out in November, a number of other serving bishops also spoke out in support of gay marriage.

The bishops met on Tuesday to finalise their recommendations, following five years of consultation and debate on the Church’s position on sexuality – and after decades of deep divisions within the institution on the subject.

Their proposals will be debated next month at General Synod, the Church’s legislative body. Once the proposals have been debated by Synod, the House of Bishops will refine the prayers and then commend them for use.

According to current canon law, no Church of England minister can bless or marry gay couples.

However, under the bishops’ new proposals, same-sex couples would still not be able to get married in a Church of England church, but could have a service in which there would be prayers of dedication, thanksgiving or for God’s blessing on the couple in church following a civil marriage or partnership.

The Church said it will not change its existing doctrine, that Holy Matrimony “is between one man and one woman for life”.

Blessings will be voluntary

Meanwhile, civil marriage blessings will be voluntary for clergy, allowing those theologically opposed to opt out.

The Church of England described the plans outlined today – that same-sex couples will be able to come to church to give thanks for their civil marriage or civil partnership and receive God’s blessing – as “historic”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, said that the bishops’ response “reflects the diversity of views” within the Church, adding: “I rejoice in that diversity and I welcome this way of reflecting it in the life of our church.”

However, he said: “I am under no illusions that what we are proposing today will appear to go too far for some and not nearly far enough for others, but it is my hope that what we have agreed will be received in a spirit of generosity, seeking the common good.

“Most of all I hope it can offer a way for the Church of England, publicly and unequivocally, to say to all Christians and especially LGBTQI+ people that you are welcome and a valued and precious part of the body of Christ.”

However, responding to the announcement, Jayne Ozanne, an LGBT+ campaigner and member of General Synod, described the blessings as “breadcrumbs” and “the minimum they can do”.

She added: “This is an utterly despicable outcome. I cannot believe that five years of pain and trauma has got us to here! We have had countless apologies over the years but no action to stop the harmful discrimination. It’s insulting to all who trusted the process.”

Same-sex marriage has been legal in England and Wales since 2013. However, the Church of England did not change its teaching on the subject. Since then, both the The Scottish Episcopal Church, and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland agreed to offer same-sex marriage ceremonies.

The Anglican Church in Wales also voted in 2021 to allow same-sex couples to have their civil partnership or marriage formally blessed.

In 2017, the Church of England began an extended consultation period called 'Living in Love and Faith' and the bishops’ recommendations form the culmination of this.