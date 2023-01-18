Church of England bishops refuse to back same-sex marriage

Gabriella Swerling
·4 min read
St Mary's Church, Church Lane, Oxted, Surrey, England, United Kingdom
St Mary's Church, Church Lane, Oxted, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

Church of England bishops have refused to back plans for changes that would allow clergy to conduct same-sex marriages.

Instead, they have proposed “prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and for God’s blessing for same-sex couples” and said that they plan to issue an apology later this week to LGBTQI+ people for the “rejection, exclusion and hostility” they have faced in churches and the impact this has had on their lives.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, said that what the Church is offering “is a pastoral, not a legislative way forward”.

However, bishops’ rejection of the recognition of same sex marriage has prompted fury and disappointment from equality campaigners who claim that “we’ve had a tonne of apologies, and no action” and that the Church of England is failing to modernise and keep pace with public opinion, while continuing to harm minority groups.

There had been speculation that the majority of bishops could endorse plans for same sex marriage after the Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Rev Steven Croft, became the most senior Church of England cleric to back the proposals, breaking ranks with the Church’s official view.

After he spoke out in November, a number of other serving bishops also spoke out in support of gay marriage.

The bishops met on Tuesday to finalise their recommendations, following five years of consultation and debate on the Church’s position on sexuality – and after decades of deep divisions within the institution on the subject.

Their proposals will be debated next month at General Synod, the Church’s legislative body. Once the proposals have been debated by Synod, the House of Bishops will refine the prayers and then commend them for use.

According to current canon law, no Church of England minister can bless or marry gay couples.

However, under the bishops’ new proposals, same-sex couples would still not be able to get married in a Church of England church, but could have a service in which there would be prayers of dedication, thanksgiving or for God’s blessing on the couple in church following a civil marriage or partnership.

The Church said it will not change its existing doctrine, that Holy Matrimony “is between one man and one woman for life”.

Blessings will be voluntary

Meanwhile, civil marriage blessings will be voluntary for clergy, allowing those theologically opposed to opt out.

The Church of England described the plans outlined today – that same-sex couples will be able to come to church to give thanks for their civil marriage or civil partnership and receive God’s blessing – as “historic”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, said that the bishops’ response “reflects the diversity of views” within the Church, adding: “I rejoice in that diversity and I welcome this way of reflecting it in the life of our church.”

However, he said: “I am under no illusions that what we are proposing today will appear to go too far for some and not nearly far enough for others, but it is my hope that what we have agreed will be received in a spirit of generosity, seeking the common good.

“Most of all I hope it can offer a way for the Church of England, publicly and unequivocally, to say to all Christians and especially LGBTQI+ people that you are welcome and a valued and precious part of the body of Christ.”

However, responding to the announcement, Jayne Ozanne, an LGBT+ campaigner and member of General Synod, described the blessings as “breadcrumbs” and “the minimum they can do”.

She added: “This is an utterly despicable outcome. I cannot believe that five years of pain and trauma has got us to here! We have had countless apologies over the years but no action to stop the harmful discrimination. It’s insulting to all who trusted the process.”

Same-sex marriage has been legal in England and Wales since 2013. However, the Church of England did not change its teaching on the subject. Since then, both the The Scottish Episcopal Church, and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland agreed to offer same-sex marriage ceremonies.

The Anglican Church in Wales also voted in 2021 to allow same-sex couples to have their civil partnership or marriage formally blessed.

In 2017, the Church of England began an extended consultation period called 'Living in Love and Faith' and the bishops’ recommendations form the culmination of this.

Latest Stories

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and

  • Should the NHL introduce a shot clock to avoid shootouts?

    Connor McDavid recently shared that he would like to see shootouts replaced with an extra five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime. If the NHL follows the lead of it's biggest star, there are some other alternatives to avoid ties games, including a shot clock in overtime or a rule similar to the an NBA backcourt violation.

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise. Holiday shot 13 of 19 overall and 5 of

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • NHL Tiers: Risers and fallers at the halfway point

    Two teams have joined the NHL's "elite" since the start of the season.