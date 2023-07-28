Church in Dawn French's former home town reverses ban on female vicars

St Fimbarrus Parish Church in Fowey, Cornwall - LH Images/Alamy

A church in a Cornish coastal town that was once home to Dawn French, star of the Vicar of Dibley, has reversed its decision to ban female vicars.

St Fimbarrus Parish Church in Fowey, Cornwall, has not had a vicar for four years but, despite Church of England laws allowing female vicars, its local church council has banned them from taking up the role.

The decision of the 800-year-old parish church also came despite the town being home to Dawn French, the 65-year-old actress and comedian best known for her role as Geraldine Granger in the BBC’s television series, The Vicar Of Dibley, for 15 years.

However, following a move by campaigners calling for the system allowing parishes to reject women priests to be scrapped, it has emerged that not only has a new Parochial Church Council (PCC) been elected in Fowey, but also that it has chosen to rescind the decision to reject female vicars.

Fowey was once home to Dawn French, star of the Vicar of Dibley - Everett Collection Inc/Alamy Stock Photo

The new Fowey PCC said in a statement that a number of “concerned parishioners” felt the resolution to “appoint a male-only vicar was misguided and unrepresentative of the parish and the town”, adding: “There was disappointment that this had happened without consultation and many expressed a strong desire for change.”

The statement continued: “Following recent widespread consultation with the congregation and the wider Fowey community, the PCC has voted unanimously to rescind the previous PCC’s resolution requiring male leadership.”

The church will now advertise for a new part-time vicar with no specification about sex.

Previously, its PCC had passed a resolution not to have women vicars in January 2022. However, the row was reignited in March, as the nation marked International Women’s Day, and as it emerged that the church still does not have a vicar.

The Rev Angela Berners-Wilson, the first woman to be ordained as a Church of England priest described the decision as a “shame”.

