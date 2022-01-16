Church, community cared for families of Colleyville hostages during hourslong crisis

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

For hours on Saturday, Good Shepherd Catholic Community church in Colleyville came to the aid of Congregation Beth Israel as an armed man held Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others hostage at the synagogue.

The help came in the form of a safe place for the rabbi’s family and spouses of the other hostages to wait out the ordeal.

And Father Mike Higgins took time Sunday morning to praise the effort and how communities helped each other.

“It showed what the worst of the community can do and what the best of communities (can do) as well,” Higgins said Sunday during one of the morning Masses at Good Shepherd.

The incident ended about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, after nearly 11 hours of police and FBI negotiations, when the hostages were freed unharmed and the suspect died as law enforcement breached the building. The FBI on Sunday publicly identified the hostage-taker as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen.

Higgins said shortly after authorities learned Akram had taken hostages about 10:40 a.m., Colleyville police contacted church officials about a safe place to keep the families.

Good Shepherd, 1000 Tinker Road, is just north of the Colleyville synagogue.

The families of the hostages stayed at Good Shepherd for most of the day, sometimes just a few feet from reporters who were working in a staging area at the Colleyville church.

“The families of the hostages were taken care by the church staff,” Higgins said.

That was from about 11 a.m. Saturday until almost midnight.

“I think it was an indication of how well the message of how we should deal with those in need has really seeped through the community here at Good Shepherd,” Higgins told the congregation.

The priest noted how a ministry team and church staff jumped in to help throughout Saturday. The media was in the church’s hall while families were in the church’s administration building.

“What were trying to do was give the families a safe space,” Higgins said. “They were able to have some time to themselves.”

The Good Shepherd priest also noted that the Colleyville community swamped the church with food.

”There’s a crisis going on, you need a casserole,” Higgins said in a light moment during the Sunday morning Mass. “You need brisket sandwiches, you need barbecue. They didn’t know the families were there; it was for the staff.”

Higgins told the congregation that there was a lot of good that went on behind the scenes on Saturday.

“Too many times we focus on the negative things,” the priest said. “And we don’t celebrate all the positive.”

Higgins expressed gratitude to everyone who helped.

“You can’t just image the terror they were going through,” the priest said, referring to the families. “I’m so proud of what this community was able to do.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate. While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don't apply to private sc

  • Olympic athletes heading to Beijing warned about Chinese cyber spies

    OTTAWA — Athletes representing Canada in the Beijing Winter Olympics next month are being told to take extra precautions against Chinese cyber surveillance, including the danger of electronic devices being infected with spyware. Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said the government has been "working closely" with the Olympic and Paralympic committees, which are briefing athletes on security in China, including on the risk of being hacked. The minister said the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Commi

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Tuesday night. Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Western Conference-leading Nashville win its fifth straight. Roman Josi had three assists in a matchup between the top two teams in the Central Division. “I just liked our mindset,” Predators coach J

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors' bounce-back mentality vs. Bucks after Pistons loss

    "That's as quick a turnaround as I can remember having. But the good news is it was so nice to be playing again after last night, to get a chance to look at something that wasn't last night." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr